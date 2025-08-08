Sales Events

Massive Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off — 23 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Gardening

Lowe’s sale starts from $6 — 27 summer deals I’d shop on grills, appliances, furniture and more

Gardening

Huge Lowe's sale takes up to 50% off patio furniture and 30% off appliances — 15 deals I’d shop now from $17