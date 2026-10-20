Google Cloud is down in the UK — outages hit Revolut, DPD and more because of 'power event'
Follow along for live updates of the massive UK outage
Google Cloud services are currently hit by network outages, which are impacting banks, delivery services and the NHS in the UK.
According to the Google Status Page, this outage was first noticed at 7:08am UK time, and the engineering team is continuing to "investigate the issue." Other companies like Emma, Halifax and Revolut have also acknowledged the issue.
We're receiving reports of how widespread this is being felt, because it's not Google's services specifically, it's the cloud services that power a lot of websites across the internet.
That means UK banks like Revolut, Halifax and more are being hit by serious slowdowns, delivery services like DPD are seeing issues, and the NHS is impacted too.
Follow along live as we get to the bottom of what's happened, why it happened and what the fix is.
LIVE UPDATES
Royal Mail tracking issues
From what we're hearing, the actual deliveries themselves are not impacted (please get in touch if you're seeing something different). But parcel tracking in my testing is either not loading or loading very slowly.
Slight uptick in outage reports
As the mitigation starts, we're seeing a small uptick in Google Cloud outage reports.
These situations may be unrelated.
BREAKING: A 'power event' caused the outage
We got a new statement from Google. With Downdetector report levels at a lower level than anticipated, my guess was this could have been a power surge that caused the outage.
Turns out I was right, as Google is saying this was "due to a power event." The issue has been mitigated, and Google's currently running a "partial mitigation to infrastructure services" over the next 30 minutes.
We'll update you when we see the result of this.
Cloud services are a risk - we need something better
The symmetry of this sometimes is always fascinating, because literally a year ago we had the far bigger AWS outage that knocked out half the internet.
I wrote it back then, and I'll say it again louder for the people in the back. When a cloud service sneezes, important services catch a cold.
Critical services like banking and healthcare should have a backup plan that doesn't rely on just one server.
Important note: We're seeing an AWS spike, but this current outage has nothing to do with AWS.
Read more:
Court livestreams are down too
There's a couple of high profile court cases going on in the UK right now. One against comedian Russell Brand and another against Stephen Christopher Yaxley (otherwise known as Tommy Robinson).
These streams have gone down because of the outage and the HM Courts and Tribunals Service has acknowledged it — saying that they are "working with our technology partners to restore service."
A trip to Revolut's status page shows how much is hit. From sign ups to stock trading.
Most concerning is card payments and ATM withdrawals!
That Google Cloud outage graph continues to dip
Now down to 162. The one hardest hit is Revolut at 692 and staying steady, but other services are heading back down too
BREAKING: STATEMENT FROM GOOGLE
"Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue," the statement reads.
Beyond that, we're getting the same statement, which is that "multiple Google Cloud services" are experiencing "elevated errors and intermittent network failures."
In fact, standby. The outage reports are going down.
We're still trying to figure out what caused it, because this has been an odd outage with few reports on downdetector, but it is one that Google confirmed.
NHS app confusion
So the NHS app issues may be localised to somewhere specific, as here in the midlands, my app is working just fine.
Or something may have happened to the Cloud outage. Stick with me as we find out.
This disruption is not Europe-wide (according to Google)
Digging deeper into this outage, and you can see that the disruption "!" is on europe-west2 server, which is specific to London, UK.
DPD confirms 'connection issues'
Since DPD specifically mentions "our website," I don't believe this is hitting the actual delivery infrastructure. But we'll get to the bottom of it.
Halifax acknowledges the outage
Halifax (and Lloyds by extension after the recently announced brand change) is also confirming that they're "aware some customers are having issues" both on the website and on the app.
In my own testing, the experience varies between the app not loading or taking a very long time to do so.
Rightmove app also impacted
If you're looking for a new place to live and the Rightmove app isn't loading, it's not just you. Others are seeing this impact too as the outage count has spiked on Down Detector.
As I've just tested, the website on desktop still works, but is a little slow to load.
Revolut confirms your 'money and data' are safe
Revolut has posted on X confirming the disruption. We're also receiving reports from readers that their Revolut online accounts are not opening.
This should give reassurance to anyone concerned about their finances. I'm currently reaching out for more information from other impacted banks.
This incident is currently active, as "multiple services" are experiencing issues. The engineering team is continuing to "investigate the issue," and we should be getting an update in just under 30 minutes.
This is a different kind of disruption
Normally when it comes to outages, you can point to one service that's being impacted and causing problems.
This is Google Cloud Services — the backbone to a lot of online infrastructure, which are experiencing "elevated errors and intermittent network failures in europe-west2 region."
That is having a knock-on effect on services like banks like Revolut, postal services like DPD and NHS England.
We're just starting to see reports spike, so stay tuned for more.
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