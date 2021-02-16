Best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling in 2021

The best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling can improve your experience with the best exercise bikes . Unlike sneakers, cycling shoes clip into a bike’s pedals, which not only makes them more secure, but also provides more power while you’re cycling.

Aside from the clip, the best spin shoes are made with velcro to allow for fast access and removal, are lightweight, and have a stiffer sole bottom than sneakers. Even though bikes like the Peloton do not require you to wear spin shoes, they’re highly recommended to fully capitalize on your workout.

What are the best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling?

Our top picks for the best indoor cycling shoes include, surprise surprise, the Peloton Cycling Shoes. Someone starting out on the bike for the first time will most likely turn to the Peloton brand. This is because the shoes come already equipped and can be bundled at the time of your bike making it convenient for someone to buy all at once.

The best cycling shoes for those on a budget are those made by Vitalpa. At less than $60, they’re very affordable. Even though you have to purchase the clips separately, buying these shoes with them is significantly cheaper than buying shoes from a more expensive brand.

Read on for our top picks for the best Peloton shoes.

The best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling you can buy today

1. Peloton Cycling Shoes The best shoes for Peloton overall Size Range: Women’s: 5 - 12 / Men’s: 7 - 13.5 | Price: $125 | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips $125 at Peloton Shoes come with Delta Clips already attached Sizes run true to size No customer reviews on their page One model option

Not surprisingly, the best Peloton shoes overall are those made by Peloton itself, but these spin shoes can be used on other exercise bikes, too. These lightweight, breathable upper and mesh vent Peloton shoes feature a ratchet clip and velcro straps. If you plan on purchasing these shoes with your new bike, Peloton will deliver your shoes with your bike so you’ll have them in time for that first ride.

Peloton shoes tend to run true to size and we like that they come with the clips already installed, but we wish that Peloton would let customers add reviews and questions on its site. So, before purchasing these, it’s a good idea to contact Peloton’s customer support via live chat on its website.

2. Shimano RC1 Best cycling shoes under $100 Size Range: Women’s: 5.5 - 9.5 / Men’s: 6.6 - 12.3 | Price: $90 | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips $90 View at Backcountry.com Many model options Well reputable cycling shoe brand Clips must be purchased separately Shoes run narrow

A reasonably priced spin shoe from a well known cycling brand is the Shimano RC1, which comes in both mens and womens models. These shoes are lightweight and feature synthetic leather uppers with mesh texture to promote a comfortable fit. They also have three durable hook-and-loop straps across the top of the feet for easy wear and removal.

Some customers mention that Shimano’s shoes tend to run narrow, so it’s worth considering a larger size than you would normally wear. Unlike Peloton’s shoes, Shimano’s shoes don’t include clips, which must be purchased separately for $20.

3. Vitatalpa Men’s Cycling Shoes Best cycling shoes for those on a budget Size Range: Men’s 6 - 12 | Price: $56.95+ | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips & SPD Clips $57 at Amazon Many colors to choose from Sizes run true to size Works with Delta and SPD clips Only men’s sizes Clips must be purchased separately

Exercise bikes — especially Peloton’s — can be expensive, so one way to save a little bit of money is by picking up less expensive cycling shoes. The Vitatalpa Men's Cycling Shoes are the best Peloton shoes for those on a budget: they’re quick-drying, anti-slip, feature breathable mesh, and are lightweight. They come with an adjustable buckle and hook-and-loop straps for easy wear.

There are a couple of things to consider: Vitatalpa’s shoes only come in men’s sizes, and they don’t come with clips. However, they’re compatible with both 2-bolt SPD style and 3-bolt SPD-SL style cleats, and come in a wide range of colors.

4. Nike SuperRep Cycling Shoes Just do it with these cycling shoes Size Range: Women’s: 5 - 9 / Men’s: 7.5 - 14.0 | Price: $119.99 | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips & SPD Clips $119.99 View at DICK'S Sporting Goods One model but a few colors to choose from Both men’s and women’s sizes Compatible with Delta and SPD clips Clips must be purchased separately

This past spring, Nike came out with the Nike SuperRep cycling shoes, which feature an adjustable hook-and-loop strap allowing you to adjust how tight you want your shoes to fit. The Nike SuperRep shoes are lightweight, have breathable vents, and are compatible with both Delta and SPD clips; like many other spin shoes, you have to purchase the clips separately.

While available in both men’s and women’s sizes, Nike’s shoes received the most mixed reviews out of all brands highlighted in this article. As with other spin shoes, Nike’s also tend to run small; most reviews say to size up. One reviewer stated “They are comfortable, flexible and are easy to clip in and out of.” However, another made a point to say “I attached my delta cleats and did a 5 min ride. My feet were aching. These shoes do not have enough support. I could feel the pedal.”

5. Tommaso Women’s Pista & Men’s Strada Best dual clip compatibility Size Range: Women’s: 6 - 11 / Men’s: 7.5 - 14 | Price: $125 | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips & SPD Clips $109.95 View at Amazon Many color options Reputable cycling shoe brand Clips come installed with the shoes Compatible with Delta and SPD clips Expensive

The Tommaso Pista and Men’s Strada cycling shoes are more expensive than most of their competitors, but they come with the clips of your choice already installed. Even better, these shoes work with both Delta and SPD clips, so you’re not locked into using a Peloton bike.

Both the men’s and women's shoes feature well ventilated mesh portions to help cool your feet as well as three velcro straps for your best comfort. Tomasso recommends riders to order their usual size as they fit true to size, though some buyers found they had to order a larger model. One reviewer stated that it “took a few tries to get the right size - I had to size up quite a few sizes to get it right.”

6. Venzo Amazon best seller Size Range: Women’s: 5 - 11 / Men’s: 6.5 - 14.5 | Price: $125 | Clip Compatibility: Delta Clips & SPD Clips $99.98 View at Amazon Reputable cycling shoe brand Shoes come with the Delta Clips Compatible with Delta and SPD clips Expensive SPD Clips have to be purchased separately

The Venzo cycling shoes are more expensive than other Peloton shoes, but they’re compatible with both Delta and SPD clips; if you order the shoes with the former, the clips come bundled, but if you want SPD cleats, you’ll have to purchase them separately.

Both the men’s and women's shoes feature quick-drying, highly-breathable mesh and synthetic upper and have a low-cut construction for a light, fast fit and feel. Venzo provides a two year warranty for all customers and recommends customers order true to size. One reviewer on Amazon stated “These guys arrived the day after I ordered them, and the delta-clip works PERFECTLY on the Peloton. Compared to the Peloton shoes, they are not as thick/heavy, and the construction feels a bit cheaper, but this shoe is still ideal for in-home cycling purposes.”

7. TIEM Slipstream Fashionable spinning shoes Size Range: Women’s: 5 - 11 | Price: $130 | Clip Compatibility: SPD Clips $130 View at Amazon One model but a many colors to choose from More of a sneaker look Clips must be purchased separately Clips are not compatible with the Peloton Women-only sizes

Concerned about your feet complimenting your style while you ride? The Tiem Slipstream spin shoes look more like a pair of traditional sneakers, and feature mesh to allow your feet to breathe throughout your ride and are lightweight. A perk of wearing these sneaker-like shoes is that you can walk in them outside of the class with the clips attached, unlike traditional cycling shoes. And, they’re available in six colors.

While the Tiems are compatible with SPD clips, if you want to use them with a Peloton, you’ll need to change the pedals on your bike, which is another add-on expense. TIEM recommends customers to size down half a size of what you wear for your regular shoes.

How to choose the best Peloton and indoor cycling shoes

Comfort and fit

When purchasing shoes to go along with your Peloton or exercise bike, comfort and convenience are two of the most important factors. Most spin shoes are made to be lightweight and have a velcro strap for easy and fast wear and removal; you don’t want to have to stop mid-workout stops to tie your shoe.

Clip compatibility

Just as important is clip compatibility. At the bottom of a spin shoe is a metal clip which locks your foot into the bike’s pedals; this clip is typically screwed in, so that you can remove it and attach it to a new pair of shoes when your current pair wears out.

Spin shoes are typically compatible with either the SPD Clip (2-Bolt System) , or the Delta Clip (3-Bolt System) . Better spin shoes can fit either clip. Either way, it’s important to know if the spin shoe you’re buying will work with the clip that’s compatible with your exercise bike. For example, Peloton bikes come with Delta-compatible pedals, so unless you want to replace the pedals on your bike, too, you’ll want to find shoes that work with Delta clips.

Also note that most cycling shoes do not come with clips, so be prepared to purchase them separately and attach them to your shoes. Here’s how to attach a clip to your cycling shoe .

Price

Spin shoe prices range from around $50 to $140; high end brands include Nike and TIEM, while budget options include the Vitatalpa brand which is most suitable for someone just starting out on their bike. Higher priced shoes tend to be more durable and made with lighter materials, making them more breathable. As mentioned, most cycling shoes do not come with clips, so expect to budget an additional $10-$20 for your purchase.