6 essential checks to prepare your bike for a summer of cycling

There’s no shame in being a fair-weather cyclist. Cycling is infinitely more enjoyable when the weather is good, and if you’re riding more now than you did in the winter, that just seems smart to me.

Another smart thing to do is to make sure your bike is ready for the summer riding season with some basic maintenance.

Whether you’ve left the bike in a garage all winter or braved the elements and carried on cycling, it’s worth doing these six checks recommended by Jake Fieldsend, co-founder of bikebook, an online directory of bike mechanics and workshops.

1. Brake pads and cables

“Check your brake pads for wear or hardening,” says Fieldsend. “They can degrade over winter months even if the bike hasn’t been used. Give the levers a squeeze; if the braking feels weak or you spot frayed cables, it’s time to replace them.”

2. Chain condition

“Chains can rust or stiffen if the bike’s been sitting unused,” says Fieldsend. “Have a look for any corrosion or seized links, and check for chain stretch if you’ve got a wear tool. Replacing it early saves wear on more expensive parts.”

3. Tyres and inner tubes

“Tyres often crack or flatten slightly when left in storage,” says Fieldsend. “Inflate them to the recommended pressure, and check the sidewalls and tread. If they feel brittle or keep going soft, it’s worth fitting new ones to avoid punctures on those early summer rides back on the bike.”

4. Gears and shifting

“Run through the gears either on a quick ride or a workstand,” says Fieldsend. “If shifting feels sticky or the chain skips, the derailleur may need a tweak, or the gear cables could be due for a change.”

5. Full re-lube

“After months off the road, most bikes need a proper clean and fresh lube,” says Fieldsend. “Focus on the chain and moving parts and make sure to wipe off any excess so you don’t attract dust.”

6. General safety check

“Go over the bike for loose bolts, rattling components, or anything that feels off,” says Fieldsend. “Spin the wheels, check the brakes are aligned, and listen for any creaks that could point to something needing attention.”

