Among the best indoor cycling shoes , the Venzo cycling shoes are a great option, as they’re lightweight, breathable, and compatible with both Delta and SPD cleats. We rode on our Peloton bike for several weeks, using not just the Venzos, but other cycling shoes, to see how they compared. Be sure to read the rest of our Venzo cycling shoe review to see what we liked and didn’t like.

Venzo cycling shoes review: Price and availability

The Venzo shoes cost $109.99; while they're a little cheaper than Peloton’s cycling shoes, they’re not as inexpensive as the Shimano RC1 cycling shoes. The Venzos come in many models and colors, and are compatible with both the Delta and SPD cleats. However, they only come with the Delta cleats, which you must attach yourself.

Venzo cycling shoes review: What’s included

As mentioned, the Venzos came with the cleats in a little plastic pouch along with some parts. Not included was an Allen key to screw the cleats to the shoes.

These shoes are compatible with both Delta and SPD cleats but only come with the Delta cleats. If your bike only uses the SPD cleats, you must purchase them separately. These shoes did not come with an Allen key, so you’ll need to find one, or use a screwdriver.

Although the process is fairly straightforward, I wish that the Venzos came with instructions showing you how to attach the cleats to the shoes.

Venzo cycling shoes review: Comfort

I tested the Venzo cycling shoes with Delta cleats for more than a month; while the soles of the shoes were more stiff than the Peloton brand, I found them to be more comfortable. While I typically wear a size 9 for my running shoes, I opted for a size 6.5 as these are the men’s model. The shoes fit me perfectly and I feel like my feet are molded to the shape of the shoe while I ride. I rarely feel like this with sneakers since I have wide feet.

These shoes come with three velcro straps so you are able to adjust the tightness. The shoes’ tongue is attached to the middle strap, which helps keep the tongue from sliding down while riding, as it did with the Tommaso Pista.

During my rides, I found the shoes to be lightweight and easier to break in than I had with the Peloton shoes. Even though the soles of the shoes were firm, they felt comfortable while riding.

Most of the top of the shoe is made of mesh, which not only made them very breathable, but after completing my rides, I noticed that these shoes dried fast and aired out quickly.

Unlike other shoe brands, I found these soles to be firm but a comfortable type of firm. Additionally, the area around the ankle part of my foot was cushiony while I rode.

Venzo cycling shoes review: Verdict

Among the best indoor cycling shoes I’ve tested, the Venzo shoes were not at the top of my list, but they were high up there. I found them to be comfortable, light weight, and very breathable. I like that these shoes come with the delta cleats already in the box and the fact that they fit my wide feet perfectly. I just wish they came with an Allen key and an instruction manual.

The pair I found to be the most comfortable for me is the Shimano RC1, which retail for $90. What I liked most about these shoes is that I felt like my foot was molded into the shoe and it fit me like a glove. They were lightweight, very breathable when I did long classes, and had easy wear and removal thanks to the three velcro straps. However, the Venzo shoes are one of my top choices when it comes to riding my Peloton.