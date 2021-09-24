Are these pedals necessary for your Peloton bike? No, but they are convenient and add many more options for your riding game.

After purchasing cycling shoes that I really wanted to try with my Peloton bike, I noticed they only were SPD cleat compatible and the Peloton bike is Delta cleat compatible. Since this was an issue, I researched and came across the Venzo Compatible with Peloton 3-in-1 Indoor Bike Pedals on Amazon.

What makes these pedals different from the ones already on the Peloton bike is that they have both SPD cleats on one side and Delta cleats on the other. Additionally, if a rider does not have cycling shoes, you are able to attach a cage (which also comes in the box) to the pedals so you can ride without any issues. I decided to upgrade my Peloton bike and purchase these pedals so I have more options when choosing cycling shoes.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Venzo 3-in-1 Pedals review: Price and what’s included

The Venzo 3-in-1 Pedals can be purchased on Amazon and retail for $99.00. In addition to the pedals, the box also has a pair of Delta cleats with screws, a pair of SPD cleats with screws, an Allen key, and two toe cages to attach to the pedals. Importantly, the package also included an instruction guide to show users how to attach the cleats to the shoes and the pedals to your bike.

Venzo 3-in-1 Pedals review: How to use

Upon reading the instructions, I learned that in order to remove the Peloton pedals first, I needed a 15mm wrench which I did not have. I purchased one off of Amazon for less than $7; once my wrench arrived, I began the pedal swapping process.

Something I did not do but recommend doing is wearing rubber gloves for this step, as the pedals have oil on them. When taking off the left pedal, turn the wrench clockwise. In turn, you'll need to turn the wrench counter-clockwise when taking off the right pedal.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide )

The Venzo pedals have an “L” and “R” on each to identify which side each one goes on. When putting the left pedal on, turn the wrench counter-clockwise and when putting the right pedal on, turn the wrench clockwise.

If using the toe cages, simply clip the cage into the Delta Cleat side of the pedal and proceed with your class. To remove, twist the toe cage as if you were twisting your cycling shoes out of the pedal.

Venzo 3-in-1 Pedals review: Verdict

Are these pedals necessary for your Peloton bike? No, but they are convenient and add many more options for your riding game. For someone who already has a pair of SPD cleats, and likes wearing them, might find this a cheaper option when buying a Peloton bike than buying new shoes. They're also a good option if you're sharing the bike with other members of the household, especially if you have different cleats.

As someone who is an avid Peloton bike user, I want to try many different shoes as I can to find what works best for me. Purchasing these pedals allows for more flexibility when it comes to picking shoes to try.