It's that time of the year again where we take time off from work, spend it with our loved ones, and eat our hearts out. If you're hosting this year, you need a party speaker to not only fill in awkward silences, but also get everyone dancing or singing along. And you're in luck, as Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a party speaker.

I'm Nikita, a senior reviews writer and Tom's Guide resident expert on party speakers. I've tested the latest and greatest ones from Marshall and Sony, and I'm delighted to report that they're all discounted for Black Friday. These speakers triple as karaoke machines and amps for instruments, so you can really be the life of the party.

In both the U.S. and the U.K., my favorite deal is on the Sony ULT Tower 5, which is down to its lowest ever price of $298 / £249. This is the only speaker I've ever awarded a 5/5 rating to (across party and compact speakers). If you're in the States and need an extremely good-looking speaker that will win you compliments, the Marshall Bromley 450 is discounted by $200.

There are plenty more deals where that came from. Whether you want a portable party speaker to take traveling or a massive one if you're a musician, I've found the best Black Friday deals for you.

U.S. party speaker deals

5-star rating Save 34% ($151) Sony ULT Tower 5: was $449 now $298 at Amazon This is the only speaker I've awarded a full 5/5 rating to. Portable and compact, the Sony ULT Tower 5 sports a lovely design with tasteful LED lighting. It has a total power output of 300W for ground-shaking bass and an expansive soundstage. The detailed companion app gives you a lot of control over the speaker’s settings. It's easy to recommend this speaker at its retail price, so grabbing it with a 34% discount is a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 10% ($50) Marshall Bromley 150: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The Marshall Bromley 150 is a phenomenal little party speaker, perfect for hosts and musicians on the go. It’s styled beautifully and built extremely well. There’s no lack of features as the speaker is IP55-rated, features tasteful LED lighting, and allows you to plug in mics and instruments, too. Its biggest selling points are its sound quality and 40-hour battery life. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 25% ($200) Marshall Bromley 450: was $799 now $599 at Amazon A plethora of wired and wireless connectivity options make the Marshall Bromley 450 not just a powerful speaker, but a stunning amp and karaoke machine as well. Music sounds glorious and highly detailed across genres, while Auracast works like a charm to hook up multiple speakers across rooms. Oh, and the reactive LED lighting helps with your immersion. 40-hour battery life and IP55 waterproofing make it a winner. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 23% ($300) Marshall Bromley 750: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon I love the Marshall Bromley 750 but its premium retail price can be a turn off — luckily, it's discounted by $300 for Black Friday. A massive 500W power output makes the bass sound loud and refined, while vocals are crystal clear. Sporting Marshall’s trademark premium design, build quality, and plenty of ports, the Bromley 750 is a force to be reckoned with. Read more Read less ▼

U.K. party speaker deals

4.5-star rating Save 14% (£70) Sony ULT Tower 7: was £499 now £429 at Amazon Like its smaller sibling, the Sony ULT Tower 7 is also down to its lowest ever price! You can get it for just £429 at Amazon U.K. I recommend this party speaker to anyone who needs a big bass boost, and wants to hook up their guitar and serenade party-goers with Oasis' "Wonderwall" because who doesn't love that? Read more Read less ▼

3.5-star rating Save 20% (£120) Soundboks Mix: was £599 now £479 at Amazon The Soundboks Mix packs impressive audio capabilities. Ground-shaking bass, crisp treble, and refined mids make listening to music and soundtracking a party a treat. It’s IP65-rated so it’s protected against the elements, and it comes with a user-friendly companion app for customizing the equalizer. Read more Read less ▼

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