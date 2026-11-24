Be the life of your holiday gathering with my favorite party speakers — up to 31% off on Marshall, Soundboks and Sony (including a 5-star one)
And they triple as karaoke machines and amps!
It's that time of the year again where we take time off from work, spend it with our loved ones, and eat our hearts out. If you're hosting this year, you need a party speaker to not only fill in awkward silences, but also get everyone dancing or singing along. And you're in luck, as Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a party speaker.
I'm Nikita, a senior reviews writer and Tom's Guide resident expert on party speakers. I've tested the latest and greatest ones from Marshall and Sony, and I'm delighted to report that they're all discounted for Black Friday. These speakers triple as karaoke machines and amps for instruments, so you can really be the life of the party.
In both the U.S. and the U.K., my favorite deal is on the Sony ULT Tower 5, which is down to its lowest ever price of $298 / £249. This is the only speaker I've ever awarded a 5/5 rating to (across party and compact speakers). If you're in the States and need an extremely good-looking speaker that will win you compliments, the Marshall Bromley 450 is discounted by $200.
There are plenty more deals where that came from. Whether you want a portable party speaker to take traveling or a massive one if you're a musician, I've found the best Black Friday deals for you.
Quick Links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- Sony ULT Tower 5: was $449 now $298
- Sony ULT Tower 7: was $649 now $448
- Marshall Bromley 150: was $499 now $449
- Marshall Bromley 450: was $799 now $599
- Marshall Bromley 750: was $1,299 now $999
- Sony ULT Tower 5: was £349 now £249
- Sony ULT Tower 7: was £499 now £429
- Soundboks Mix: was £599 now £479
U.S. party speaker deals
This is the only speaker I've awarded a full 5/5 rating to. Portable and compact, the Sony ULT Tower 5 sports a lovely design with tasteful LED lighting. It has a total power output of 300W for ground-shaking bass and an expansive soundstage. The detailed companion app gives you a lot of control over the speaker’s settings. It's easy to recommend this speaker at its retail price, so grabbing it with a 34% discount is a no-brainer.
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The Sony ULT Tower 7 is the aforementioned Tower 5's bigger sibling. It's excellent for gigging musicians, DJs, karaoke enthusiasts, and everyone in between. There are plenty of ports for instruments, mics and turntables, and the user-friendly companion app gives you extensive control over the speaker’s settings.
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The Marshall Bromley 150 is a phenomenal little party speaker, perfect for hosts and musicians on the go. It’s styled beautifully and built extremely well. There’s no lack of features as the speaker is IP55-rated, features tasteful LED lighting, and allows you to plug in mics and instruments, too. Its biggest selling points are its sound quality and 40-hour battery life.
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A plethora of wired and wireless connectivity options make the Marshall Bromley 450 not just a powerful speaker, but a stunning amp and karaoke machine as well. Music sounds glorious and highly detailed across genres, while Auracast works like a charm to hook up multiple speakers across rooms. Oh, and the reactive LED lighting helps with your immersion. 40-hour battery life and IP55 waterproofing make it a winner.
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I love the Marshall Bromley 750 but its premium retail price can be a turn off — luckily, it's discounted by $300 for Black Friday. A massive 500W power output makes the bass sound loud and refined, while vocals are crystal clear. Sporting Marshall’s trademark premium design, build quality, and plenty of ports, the Bromley 750 is a force to be reckoned with.
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U.K. party speaker deals
Though the Sony ULT Tower party speakers came out only in September 2026, they've already been discounted (massively) in both the U.S. and the U.K. Right now, the Tower 5 is down to its lowest ever price of just £249 at Amazon U.K.
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Like its smaller sibling, the Sony ULT Tower 7 is also down to its lowest ever price! You can get it for just £429 at Amazon U.K. I recommend this party speaker to anyone who needs a big bass boost, and wants to hook up their guitar and serenade party-goers with Oasis' "Wonderwall" because who doesn't love that?
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The Soundboks Mix packs impressive audio capabilities. Ground-shaking bass, crisp treble, and refined mids make listening to music and soundtracking a party a treat. It’s IP65-rated so it’s protected against the elements, and it comes with a user-friendly companion app for customizing the equalizer.
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More from Tom's Guide
- I listened to 10 of Sony’s new ULT party speakers together — and they offer something for everyone
- Sony’s portable party speaker delivers ground-shaking, room-filling bass that makes you want to headbang until your neck hurts — here’s why I love it
- I tested the Marshall Bromley 450 and the Marshall Bromley 750 party speakers — and the winner surprised me
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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