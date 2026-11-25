I always think the best part about Amazon's Black Friday sales is getting the best tech at a budget price, and the best category? Bluetooth speakers. They always come in handy, and grabbing them on sale means you can enjoy the big sound at a lower price.

I always make sure I have one of the best Bluetooth speakers on hand; whether it's poolside or a bedroom jam, they always come in handy. I get to test the newest audio gear, and some of my favorites have massive discounts up to 50% off.

I've tested and listened to some of the finest speakers, and I've put together a list of some of the best ones on sale this year.

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Tribit PocketGo : was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon The Tribit PocketGo is a speaker I use almost daily, and it comes with me absolutely everywhere. It's a rugged speaker with an IP68 waterproof rating, making it ideal for adventures, along with military-grade drop protection. It's nothing short of impressive and has 20 hours of battery life for all-day listening. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore 2: was $45.99 now $31.99 at Amazon The Soundcore 2 speaker by Anker has been one of my most reliable speakers over the years. It's the speaker I use poolside since its IPX7 durability rating means it can withstand being submerged in water for 30 minutes. The battery also lasts 24 hours, enough for two to three days of listening for me. It may be a dated model, but for $29, you really can't go wrong with reliability. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 4 : was $49.95 now $31.95 at Amazon At under $35, the Go 4 is the kind of deal that you can't say no to. It's waterproof and dustproof, and the battery tops out at seven hours, which is plenty for an afternoon at the beach. It also supports Auracast multi-speaker connection and comes in nine colorways, so there's something for everyone. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit Stormbox Micro 3 : was $64.99 now $47.48 at Amazon This palm-sized speaker brings huge sound, with customizable EQ and 24 hours of battery life. It has a durability rating of IP68, making it waterproof and great for all weather. Best of all, it’s magnetic, so you can mount it on any magnetic surface and listen hands-free — it lives on my fridge and looks great. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen : was $129 now $79 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Micro 2 delivers clear, balanced sound in a lightweight and compact package, making it ideal for travel. It comes in several stylish colors, and its connectivity features mean you can customize your sound. With an IP67 rating, it’s great for outdoor use in the garden. Read more Read less ▼

Marshall Emberton III: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Emberton is a good-looking Bluetooth speaker that'll be a stunning addition to your portable sound arsenal. It sounds great and won’t break the bank, with this discount making it less than $90. You can't go wrong with Marshall, and this speaker is no exception. Read more Read less ▼

Marshall Acton III : was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Marshall Acton III is a retro-looking Bluetooth speaker that can actually make your setup feel more modern. The physical controls are tactile and satisfying, making sure it's easy for you to get the sound you want. It needs to be plugged into the wall to work, but that doesn't stop it from producing some of the best sound on the market. Read more Read less ▼

Marshall Stanmore III : was $352.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Marshall Stanmore IV has great bass with crisp treble that never gets old. It’s a versatile speaker that delivers the great Marshall sound we know and love while looking stylish wherever it's displayed. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Move 2 : was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 has $100 off this Black Friday and is the minimalist speaker everyone craves. It has 24-hour playback, which is impressive for its small stature. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity as well as Bluetooth so you can take your pick of how you want to listen. Read more Read less ▼

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