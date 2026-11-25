Turn up the volume without draining your wallet this Black Friday — massive savings on Bluetooth speakers from Marshall, Bose, Sonos, and more
Speaker deals to help the party
I always think the best part about Amazon's Black Friday sales is getting the best tech at a budget price, and the best category? Bluetooth speakers. They always come in handy, and grabbing them on sale means you can enjoy the big sound at a lower price.
I always make sure I have one of the best Bluetooth speakers on hand; whether it's poolside or a bedroom jam, they always come in handy. I get to test the newest audio gear, and some of my favorites have massive discounts up to 50% off.
I've tested and listened to some of the finest speakers, and I've put together a list of some of the best ones on sale this year.
Quick links
- Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon
- Anker Soundcore 2: was $45 now $31 @ Amazon
- JBL Go 4: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon
- Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $64 now $47 @ Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Marshall Emberton III: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- Marshall Acton III: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- Marshall Stanmore III: was $352 now $249 @ Amazon
- Sonos Move 2: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Tribit PocketGo is a speaker I use almost daily, and it comes with me absolutely everywhere. It's a rugged speaker with an IP68 waterproof rating, making it ideal for adventures, along with military-grade drop protection. It's nothing short of impressive and has 20 hours of battery life for all-day listening.
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The Soundcore 2 speaker by Anker has been one of my most reliable speakers over the years. It's the speaker I use poolside since its IPX7 durability rating means it can withstand being submerged in water for 30 minutes. The battery also lasts 24 hours, enough for two to three days of listening for me. It may be a dated model, but for $29, you really can't go wrong with reliability.
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At under $35, the Go 4 is the kind of deal that you can't say no to. It's waterproof and dustproof, and the battery tops out at seven hours, which is plenty for an afternoon at the beach. It also supports Auracast multi-speaker connection and comes in nine colorways, so there's something for everyone.
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This palm-sized speaker brings huge sound, with customizable EQ and 24 hours of battery life. It has a durability rating of IP68, making it waterproof and great for all weather. Best of all, it’s magnetic, so you can mount it on any magnetic surface and listen hands-free — it lives on my fridge and looks great.
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The Bose SoundLink Micro 2 delivers clear, balanced sound in a lightweight and compact package, making it ideal for travel. It comes in several stylish colors, and its connectivity features mean you can customize your sound. With an IP67 rating, it’s great for outdoor use in the garden.
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The Emberton is a good-looking Bluetooth speaker that'll be a stunning addition to your portable sound arsenal. It sounds great and won’t break the bank, with this discount making it less than $90. You can't go wrong with Marshall, and this speaker is no exception.
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The Marshall Acton III is a retro-looking Bluetooth speaker that can actually make your setup feel more modern. The physical controls are tactile and satisfying, making sure it's easy for you to get the sound you want. It needs to be plugged into the wall to work, but that doesn't stop it from producing some of the best sound on the market.
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The Marshall Stanmore IV has great bass with crisp treble that never gets old. It’s a versatile speaker that delivers the great Marshall sound we know and love while looking stylish wherever it's displayed.
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The Sonos Move 2 has $100 off this Black Friday and is the minimalist speaker everyone craves. It has 24-hour playback, which is impressive for its small stature. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity as well as Bluetooth so you can take your pick of how you want to listen.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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