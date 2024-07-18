Prime Day is over — but these are the 17 last-chance headphone deals you can still get

This year's two-day Prime Day sale is officially over, but you can still save on some of the top headphones available today with these last-chance Prime Day headphone deals. Don't wait around though, as these discounts could end at any moment.

If you're an earbud fun, the AI-powered Nothing Ear (a) are down to just $99, making now a great time to pick up these unique, long-lasting earbuds that you can use to have a voice chat with ChatGPT while on the go.

Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Max are down to just $394, their lowest-ever price with over $150 off. So, whether you're after over-ears, earbuds, or bone conduction headphones, these are the Prime Day headphones deals you can still get, for now!

Prime Day over-ear headphone deals

Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon

Apple's over-ear headphones are as comfortable and great sounding as you'd expect. They last 20 hours between charges, have active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, and support for Spatial Audio. And they're down to their lowest ever price ever with this Prime Day deal.

Bose QuietComfort: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 35 over-ears were the first headphones I reviewed and they blew me away with their comfort, durability, and battery life. The upgraded QuietComfort build on those foundations with improved ANC, a transparency mode and a dedicated wind block feature.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

These premium Beats cans have everything you'd expect of Apple headphones, including effective ANC, good battery life, and a comfortable design. They don't quite stack up against the brand's own AirPods Max, but then again, with this Prime Day deal, the Beats Studio Pro are over $200 cheaper than the Max for a similar feature set.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $85 now $55

Anker's affordable, high-quality headphones offer a fantastic blend of performance and features for the price. You get ANC, a dedicated mode for traveling, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

These share the same DNA as the Studio Pro headphones, but with a few small design changes. The earpads are designed to sit on top of your ears (rather than over them) so the Solo 4 are best suited to shorter sessions, and there's a single multi-functional button (vs several on the Studio Pro). But with this Prime Day deal, they're $50 cheaper than the Studio Pro, so get Apple's tech, Beats' audio for just over $100.

Prime Day earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio, integrate neatly with Siri, and with the launch of iOS 18 later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. Plus, this Prime Day deal brings them down to their lowest ever price.

Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $99

These are possibly the most unique headphones to get a discount this Prime Day. Nothing only launched the Ear (a) a few months ago, but you can already pick them up for 28% off. Our AI Editor has been reviewing them because instead of Siri or Alexa, the earbuds integrate with ChatGPT, so you can have a chat with the AI platform when you're on the go.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

These earbuds have ear hooks to keep them in place during exercise, and there are other design nods to workout enthusiasts like an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and nine-hour battery life which should easily see you through several training sessions. They're a few years old now, but still a great choice for sweaty workouts.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

Functionally very similar to the Powerbeats Pro, the main difference here is that these are traditional earbuds without the hooks, so they're a good option if you prefer the in-ear design. They have Apple's H1 chip for improved connection and Siri support, and last six hours before they need a top up in the charging case.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: was $120 now $90

Jabra's budget-friendly workout earbuds are a fraction of the price but have many of the Elite 8 Active's features, like great ANC and the stable in-ear design. To bring the price down, you don't get simultaneously multi-device connection, or the same durability, but they're a great option at this price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $179

If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech for the new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to six hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra two hours of playback.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

In complete contrast to the workout headphones above, the Sleep A20 are (surprise!) designed to wear in bed without discomfort if you lay on your side. They're a great option if you find it hard to settle down at night, or like to listen to a podcast or meditation as you drift off. They'll last all night too, with 10-hour battery life and can track the quality of your sleep, no fitness tracker required.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $200 now $139

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are Google's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro for Android smartphones. There's tight integration with Google Assistant for voice commands, great sound reproduction and a near Volume EQ feature to boost the audio's detail even at lower volumes.

Prime Day open-ear headphone deals

1MORE Fit SE S30 Open Ear Earbuds: was $69 now $59

The 1MORE Fit SE S30 are excellent value open headphones for workouts we’ve tested even at full price, so it’s great to see them reduced to under $60. The earhook keeps them securely in place during workouts and the open design means you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Shokz OpenFit: was $179 now $124

Shokz is best known for its range of bone conduction headphones, but these OpenFit headphones sit on top of your ears and pump sound in, allowing you to still hear your surroundings, but without an extra device vibrating on your cheek bone.

Prime Day bone conduction headphone deals

Shokz OpenMove: was $79 now $54

The Shokz OpenMove are designed for low-impact activities like walking or light jogs with their wrap-around design. They're bone conduction, so the pads sit on top of your cheek bone to produce vibrations. Plus, they can last up to six hours between charges, plenty long enough even for extended adventures.