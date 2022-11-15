Amazon Black Friday sales 2022: best early deals in Australia

Move over, Prime Day — Black Friday 2022 is almost upon us, and Amazon is joining in on the event with its own range of Black Friday deals and discounts.

Based on previous years, we expect Amazon’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) to deliver exceptional price reductions across a wide variety of items. At the very least, we're fairly certain the online retail giant will slash prices on its own devices.

That means you expect big savings on items like Kindle ereaders, Fire TV streaming sticks and Echo smart devices from the start of Black Friday (November 25) through to the end of Cyber Monday (November 28).

Of course, while the event hasn't officially kicked off yet, there are already plenty of pre-Black Friday deals available across Amazon AU, which you can check out below. Our advice is to keep this page bookmarked and check in regularly, as we'll be updating it with all the best deals as they appear.

Early Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$539.95 AU$489 (save AU$50.95) Admittedly, this isn't the biggest discount we've seen on the Switch OLED this year (it was AU$444 in September). That said, if you can't wait until Black Friday, this deal still offers a decent saving. And who knows? Maybe there will be stock issues on the actual sale weekend...

Metroid Dread | AU$79.95 AU$45 (save AU$34.95) Metroid Dread is still the only dedicated Metroid game on Switch, and luckily, it's a cracker. Play as Samus as you explore your way around an alien planet. As always, you start out with your core abilities taken away and must earn them back in order to progress through the game.

Super Mario Odyssey | AU$79.95 AU$68.95 (save AU$11) Super Mario Odyssey is the Nintendo mascot's biggest adventure on Switch, and gives players the opportunity to explore a variety of worlds which are brimming with personality. I mean, there's even a major metropolis called New Donk City to play in!

The Callisto Protocol (PS5) | AU$99.95 AU$84.90 (save AU$15.05) From the writer of Dead Space comes a game which could easily be described its spiritual successor. The Callisto Protocol is another terrifying sci-fi action game that sees you tasked with exploring the hostile environment of Callisto, a dead moon of Jupiter.

PC components & peripherals

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 | AU$129.95 AU$87 (save AU$42.95) Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 is a reliable mouse that provides a rock-solid wireless connection and is light and compact enough to take anywhere. Additionally, it also allows you to connect to multiple devices at once, which is handy for work and home.

Prism+ 27-inch PG270 Ultra LCD monitor (3840 x 2160, 144Hz, IPS panel) | AU$1,399 AU$879 (save AU$520 with checkout voucher) Our mates at PC Gamer offered a strong review of the Prism+ PG270 Ultra LCD monitor, praising its colour accuracy and image clarity. With its 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, this IPS panel is a great option for gamers rocking a powerful video card and it's a great gaming option at this price. Just make sure to tick the voucher box to add a coupon at checkout for that sweet AU$520 discount.

Razer Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse | AU$109.95 AU$49 (save AU$60.95) Razer's Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse is known for its long-lasting battery and great performance. It's worth noting that you'll need to supply your own AA batteries, which is no big deal as those tend to last longer than integrated batteries.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | AU$440 AU$339 (save AU$101) The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X isn't the company's most powerful processor, but this 23% discount makes it a very appealing mid-ranger that's a great choice for both gaming or multimedia work. Offers 8 cores and 16 processing threads and is based on AMD "Zen 3" architecture. It's also unlocked for overclocking.

Headphones & speakers

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 | AU$429 AU$365.45 (save AU$63.55) Bose's latest ANC true wireless buds are some of the best you can buy right now, and are considered strong competition for Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Admittedly, they're a little too expensive to consider at full price, however, this 15% discount makes them a much better buy.

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) If you've been looking to grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro buds, now's the time to do so with a 25% discount ahead of Black Friday. Get excellent noise cancellation and seamless use across multiple Apple devices. Please note, these aren't the AirPods Pro 2, but rather the original first-generation model.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 | AU$229 AU$145 (save AU$84) Get the party started with the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker, a waterproof device that makes it ideal for poolside music listening. Enjoy crisp and powerful audio in a handy and portable design. Discount apples to the black and ultraviolet purple colour options.

Home entertainment

Google Chromecast (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$38 (save AU$21) Google's 3rd generation Chromecast gets a huge 36% discount ahead of Black Friday, which is great for those who don't already have a smart TV (or have one with limited app support). Admittedly, this model tops out at 1080p resolution, but it's still a good option for those who want to cast to their TV.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max | AU$3,999.95 AU$3,190 (save AU$809.95) According to this 5-star review from our colleagues at What Hi-Fi?, Sennheiser's Ambeo Soundbar Max offers insanely good audio quality and excellent dimensionality. Sure, it's pretty expensive, but this 20% discount ahead of Black Friday makes that pill easier to swallow!

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) | AU$499 AU$397 (save AU$102) Samsung's top smartwatch gets a massive 20% discount ahead of Black Friday, making it a good time to buy if you were on the fence about getting one. While it's very similar to last year's Galaxy Watch 4, it does boast a couple more features, and sports a tougher sapphire screen.

Cameras

New release Fujifilm X-H2 (body only) | AU$3,399 AU$2,699.95 (save AU$699.05) It's the world's first 40MP APS-C format camera and it's claim to fame does not stop there. It supports 8K video capture at 30fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 colour too. An excellent viewfinder, image stabilisation and up to 20fps bursts round out the features. Oh, and then there's superb subject tracking too. DigiDirect previously discounted the camera down to AU$2,479, but that deal has since finished. The lowest price we can find at the time of writing comes from Amazon.

Ace price Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) | AU$4,299 AU$2,899 (save AU$1,400) Canon's most popular DSLR gets its best ever price on Amazon in the lead up to Black Friday. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) boasts a 30MP sensor and has received five stars from our colleagues at TechRadar, making it a very solid option indeed.

Canon EOS R (body only) | AU$2,775 AU$2,198 (save AU$577) Canon's first ever full-framer gets a nice discount ahead of Black Friday. It boasts excellent autofocus and an impressive electronic viewfinder, along with a 30MP sensor, which is still good despite being a little long in the tooth.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 (body only) | AU$3,699 AU$2,998 (save AU$701) Now here's a surprisingly great discount for a micro four-thirds shooter that only just came out this year. An ideal option for videographers, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 (body only) has a video spec sheet that is guaranteed to impress.

Nikon Z30 + Nikkor 16-50mm lens | AU$1,349 AU$1,095 + bonus SmallRig vlogging tripod (save AU$254) Here's a good option for budding vloggers that has received a tidy little discount ahead of Black Friday. Nikon's cheapest Z-series camera comes with Nikkor 16-50mm lens and has a bonus vlogging tripod (via redemption) thrown in for good measure. To redeem, all you have to do is buy it before November 21 and register it at the My Nikon Life site.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$119 AU$95 (save AU$24) Okay, so not every camera in this deals roundup has to cost an arm and a leg! Let your kids capture memories and print them out instantly with Fujifilm's Instax Mini 11 camera! Offer applies to the light blue colour option only.

Appliances

Philips Air Fryer Premium (HD9742/93) | AU$449 AU$249 from Amazon (save AU$200) Air fryers are all the rage right now, so why not commit to a healthier lifestyle (at least versus regular or deep frying) ahead of the New Year with this pre-Black Friday deal? Nab yourself the Philips Air Fryer Premium with a 45% discount, bringing the price down to just AU$249!

Miele Triflex HX1 3-in-1 | AU$799 AU$509 (save AU$290) Miele's first cordless vacuum offers three different configurations: one for everyday cleaning, one compact and one for maximum reach. Save an impressive 36% off the RRP when you buy now ahead of Black Friday.

Personal care

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 | AU$379 AU$229 (save AU$150) Help keep your pearly whites clean with this smart electric toothbrush, which comes with a nice 40% discount. Philips DiamondClean 9000 offers pressure sensor to let you know if you're brushing too hard, and even gives you feedback on your brushing habits via a smartphone app.

When is Amazon Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale? Just like in the US, Black Friday 2022 will kick off in Australia on November 25. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to wait until the actual day to score a bargain on Amazon. In fact, the online retail giant is already offering huge discounts across its site in the lead up to Black Friday, and will continue doing so until the end of Cyber Monday on November 28.