These Prime Day laptop deals are somehow still live — this is your last chance before Black Friday

Yes. I'm just as shocked as you. Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals are somehow still available.

Now don't get me wrong — this list is shorter than it was during Prime Day. But the deals we've found are just as strong, and chances are you won't see them at this price again until Black Friday.

A lot of the savings we saw during Amazon's big event are still in effect, such as $150 off an M4 MacBook Air, the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop we've ever seen at $499, and RTX 50-series gaming laptops even getting a sizable price cut.

So if you missed out on the 4-day bonanza, this is your last chance to save big!

Windows laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy Now $300 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 256GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

HP Laptop 15: was $1,999 now $499 at Amazon Over $1,500 off this HP Laptop 15? It may have been $2,000 when it launched, but it's unlikely to be this much now. Regardless, with its Intel N100 CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1tB SSD and even Windows 11 Pro onboard, this makes for a great, affordable laptop choice for college students. Plus, its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display is a great size for productivity.

HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $699 at Amazon Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $999 now $850 at Amazon This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $120 discount makes it all the sweeter.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $2,999 now $899 at Amazon Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,787 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Gaming laptop deals

Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by a whopping $400, and it's now the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop I've seen. That all means you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 5060): was $1,539 now $1,159 at Best Buy Looking for a major boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5060 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming F16 rocks the very same GPU with a $380 price cut. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

MSI Katana A15 (RTX 4070): was $1,699 now $1,349 at Amazon This is a seriously specced-out model for an amazingly low price — packing a 15-inch QHD panel up top with buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 at Amazon Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For entry-level PC titles and competitive multiplayer games, this is a great shout for under $700. And its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes games look smooth.

Gigabyte G6 (RTX 4050): was $999 now $849 at Amazon For a great entry-level gaming laptop that's less than $1,000, you can grab this Gigabyte G6 with an RTX 4050 now for a discounted $849. It sports an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage. Not a bad offer if you're into competitive multiplayer titles and plenty of indie games.

Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 at Amazon This Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 4050 will do the trick for entry-level gamers. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio to make games shine.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was $1,749 now $1,449 at Amazon As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Strix G18 (RTX 4070): was $2,299 now $2,109 at Amazon I'm a huge fan of Asus' ROG Strix series, and you'll be doubly impressed with the 18-inch size of this monster, especially if you're looking for a laptop that lives on your desk. It boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It may not boasts the latest specs, but it can still hold its own with plenty of AAA games.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (RTX 5090): was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto Another Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, but this time with the might of an RTX 5090! It's a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end GPU, but you can also expect incredible horsepower from its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Pricey? Yes, but more affordable with its $400 price cut.

Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $182 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.