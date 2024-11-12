Amazon AU's Black Friday sale starts super early in 2024 — mark your calendar for these dates

Black Friday is coming up fast, with the year's biggest sales event set to (officially) begin on November 29, and then wrap up as Cyber Monday comes to a close on December 2.

Among the many retailers taking part in Australia's Black Friday madness, Amazon's sale is expected to be one of the biggest, with huge discounts across a wide variety of categories, including tech, appliances, toys, games, fashion and more.

Given that Amazon is known to hold its own massive sales events (take a bow, Prime Day), it should probably come as no surprise that the online retail giant won't be playing by the rules for its own Black Friday sale, opting instead to start slashing prices way ahead of the event's official start date.

How early are we talking? Try ten whole days! That's right — Amazon Australia has announced that its Black Friday sale will actually start just after midnight on Tuesday, November 19, and will continue on until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Monday, December 2.

Shopping tips for Amazon's Black Friday sale

As always, we will be on-hand to point you towards the best Black Friday deals as we find them, so make sure you bookmark our Amazon Black Friday sale page and return when the sale commences!

While the sale itself won't be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, we do think it's a good idea to sign up ahead of the retailer's Black Friday sale, as membership brings a number of useful benefits. These include free expedited shipping for most items, and access to Amazon's entertainment services, such as Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and Amazon Prime Music.

Amazon Prime is priced at AU$9.99p/m or AU$79p/a, though new members can take advantage of a free 30-day trial before deciding if they'd like to stick with the service.