Are Sleep Number beds worth it? I’m a mattress tester and here’s my take

Sleep Number is a leading brand in the field of smart mattresses, using the latest in sleep technology to provide better rest. However, while Sleep Number mattresses might deliver innovative sleep solutions, they do so at a steep price. Are Sleep Number beds worth it?

We know from testing the best mattresses that investing in your sleep setup can have big benefits. Sleep Number beds might be pricey, but with adjustable firmness, a responsive feel, and smart sleep tracking, they also deliver more than your average bed. If you struggle to sleep comfortably, a Sleep Number bed could pay off.

Here. I'll explore just what a Sleep Number bed is, how much you might expect to pay for one, and if the features can justify the price tag. I've also rounded up my top picks in the Sleep Number mattress sales, to start your search for a smart bed.

What is a Sleep Number mattress?

Sleep Number is known as an innovating sleep brand and is responsible for some of the best smart beds and mattresses on the market. All smart Sleep Number beds come with three key features: adjustable firmness, responsive firmness, and sleep tracking. With these three aspects working together, Sleep Number beds aim to track and improve your sleep health, for all-round better rest.

Sleep Number smart bed are separated into five series, with the Classic line being the cheapest (and most basic) and the Climate360 offering a wealth of features at a very high price tag. You can learn more about each range with our guide to what is a Sleep Number bed.

Who would benefit from a Sleep Number mattress?

All Sleep Number smart beds offer adjustable firmness, responsive firmness, and sleep tracking, so we'll focus on these features here. Adjustable firmness is the stand-out feature of a Sleep Number bed, allowing you to change the feel at the push of a button. Useful if you like to sleep in different positions, or you suffer from back or joint pain and want a bed that can change to meet your needs.

And with responsive adjustments, you don't have to worry about getting uncomfortable in the night – if you move, the firmness will increase or decrease to suit the new position.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

Sleep Number also sets itself apart by offering dual firmness adjustments. While traditional beds feel the same from one side to the other, larger Sleep Number mattresses feature two firmness zones, so you and your partner can personalize the feel separately. No need for uncomfortable compromise.

With integrated sleep tracking, Sleep Number beds benefit those who want to learn (and improve) their nighttime habits. The Sleep Number app connects to sensors in your mattress to monitor the quantity and quality of your sleep, delivering the data to you in the morning for you to assess and learn from.

These are the basic features of a Sleep Number bed, but there are further upgrades available – including adjustable bed bases, for the comfort and pressure relief of the zero gravity sleep position. And while mattresses in the Sleep Number innovation line feature ceramic-gel cooling, upgrade to the Climate360 smart bed, and you can take total control over the temperature of your mattress.

How much does a Sleep Number bed cost on average?

The cheapest option in the Sleep Number range is the c2 Smart Bed. With an MSRP of $1,099 for a queen, the c2 fits firmly in the mid-range price bracket. At eight inches tall this is on the smaller end of suitable mattress thickness, and it also lacks the advanced temperature balancing of premium Sleep Number beds. However, you do get sleep tracking and responsive, adjustable firmness.

At the other end of the scale is the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed. As well as sleep tracking and adjustable firmness, the Climate360 features temperature control and an integrated adjustable bed base. With an MSRP of $9,999 for a queen, the Climate360 sits among the most high-priced of the premium mattresses.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

The rest of the Sleep Number range falls between these two marks – you can expect to pay around $2,000 to $3,500 for a queen. This places them in the premium bracket, where we expect to see the best luxury mattresses and the kinds of mattresses used by hotels.

Already expensive, these prices are for just the mattress itself. To truly upgrade your sleep experience, you can add an adjustable base to your Sleep Number bed. But it will set you back upwards of another $1,000.

Sleep Number sales are semi-regular, but the discounts can vary from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars. The best deal tends to be a blanket 30% off all sizes of specific mattresses. It's rarely applied sitewide, so act fast if the bed you want is discounted.

3 best Sleep Number mattress deals to shop today

1. Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: was from $3,399 now $2,379.30 at Sleep Number

The i8 is a popular Sleep Number mattress from the Innovation range. Alongside adjustable firmness and sleep tracking, the i8 has increased cooling due to its layers of heat dissipating ceramic-gel – it's one of the best cooling mattresses around. There's 30% off the i8 right now, which is a big discount from Sleep Number and reduces a queen from $3,999 to $2,799.30.

2. Sleep Number p5 Smart Bed: was from $2,149 now $1,719.20 at Sleep Number

The p5 Smart Bed offers enhanced pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, with plush layers helping you enjoy soothing sleep. While the 20% off discount isn't the biggest sale at Sleep Number right now, it's still a good deal. A queen is only $2,159.20 (was $2,699).

3. Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed: was from $899 now from $809.10 at Sleep Number

The c2 is the most affordable bed in the Sleep Number range. A mid-range mattress, it still features the adjustable firmness and sleep tracking we expect from Sleep Number, just wrapped in a more basic package. And you can get it for less in the Sleep Number sale, with 10% off taking a queen down to $1,169.10 (was $1,299). Not cheap, but a highly competitive price for a smart mattress.

How long does a Sleep Number bed last?

We recommend replacing a mattress roughly every seven to 10 years, as this is when the supportive interior tends to start sagging. Sleep Number expects its beds to last longer, with a 15-year warranty to give you some peace of mind. This increased lifespan does slightly offset the increased cost of the mattress – you might be paying more, but you should be using the bed for longer.

A 15-year warranty is slightly above the average (we expect a 10-year warranty for most mid-range mattresses) but it's not hugely impressive for a premium brand. For example, Avocado mattresses come with a 25-year warranty, while Saatva offers a lifetime warranty.

Are Sleep Number beds worth it?

The benefits of a Sleep Number bed

✅ Adjustable firmness: The big draw of Sleep Number beds is that you can adjust the overall firmness on each side of the bed. This is beneficial for combi-sleepers, those with joint or back pains, bed sharers, and anyone who likes to shake up their sleep style.

✅ Integrated sleep tracking: Sleep Number beds feature integrated sensors that track your sleep throughout the night. This allows the firmness to respond to your movement as you sleep, so you stay comfortable even when tossing and turning. And in the morning you can check how well you slept, and use this information to improve your sleep habits.

✅ Plenty of options: Sleep Number offers a range of upgrades and add-ons, with all beds maintaining the key performance aspects (adjustable and responsive firmness plus sleep tracking). This gives you room to play around and create your perfect Sleep Number bed, including deciding which features are worth paying for – and which you don't need.

The drawbacks of a Sleep Number bed

❌ More expensive than most premium mattresses: There's no getting around the fact that Sleep Number beds are expensive. While you do get a lot of features for your money, the cost is still a big stumbling block. If you tend to sleep comfortably in one position, you might find you're paying a lot for technology you never use.

❌ Unusual feel: The air chambers inside a Sleep Number bed are essential to creating that changeable firmness, but they do affect the overall feel of the mattress. It can take a while to get used to snuggling up on a Sleep Number bed, even with a firmness you can control.

❌ You need a Wi-Fi connection: To make the most of your Sleep Number mattress, you need to connect to the Sleep Number app. If the Wi-Fi goes down, your mattress will lose a significant amount of functionality.