Save up to $1,100 on Avocado's top luxury organic mattress in huge rival Prime Day deal

If you're shopping for a luxurious and eco-friendly mattress in this weekend's sales, then you're in luck today. Organic sleep brand Avocado Mattress is running a big rival Prime Day sale where you can save up to $1,100 on the Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress with no promo code required. That reduces the price of a queen size to $3,999 (was $4,599), with a 25-year warranty, year's sleep trial, and free shipping to your door.

This is Avocado's top-of-the-line organic mattress, crafted with 17 layers of latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton. While Avocado's mattresses are typically on the firmer side, this one offers indulgent comfort for an increased price tag. For an even more sumptuous feel, add a plush pillow-top or an ultra-plush box-top for an extra fee.

Avocado makes some of the best mattresses we've tested this year and we recommend them to people who want to be assured that their bed contains no nasties such as toxins or fiberglass. There are more affordable mattresses on sale at Avocado today, but if you have a much smaller budget then take a look at our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals instead as early sales are now live.

Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress

Was: From $3,799

Now: From $3,299

Saving: up to $1,100 off at Avocado Summary: For shoppers who value sustainability but favor indulgence, the 17-layer Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress is the best that money can buy. It's packed with GOLS-certified organic latex, alpaca, wool, silk, hemp, and up to 1,379 individually wrapped coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones. Unlike the Avocado Green Mattress — which we named the best organic mattress of 2024 — the Avocado Luxury is soft and better suited for side and combination sleepers. The company recommends adding a plush pillow-top or ultra plush box-top if you're exclusively a side sleeper, but these options will add an extra $1,200-$3,000 to the price. Note that the largest discounts are reserved for the most expensive models in the range. Price history: While this new Avocado mattress deal offers a hefty saving from the MSRP, we've seen this luxury organic mattress on sale for less. During the Memorial Day sales, a queen-size sold for $3,679 after a 20% discount from the list price of $4,599. Today, it's marked down to $3,999, which isn't a massive jump and still a good price for a handmade organic mattress. Benefits: 1-year trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Want a cheaper alternative? Then try this...

Avocado Green Mattress

Was: From $1,399

Now: From $1,299

Saving: Up to $600 off at Avocado Summary: For those who can't quite stretch their budget that far (or aren't keen on scaling an up to 19" mattress), go for Avocado's flagship model instead. The standard, firmer feel is suited for back and stomach sleepers, but adding a pillow-top or a box-top will make it pleasantly plush for side sleeping. (It'll cost you extra, though.) It's made with GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton. A vegan version is available if you'd like to swap out the wool. Learn more about it in our Avocado Green Mattress review. Price history: A max discount of $600 may not seem like much, but a queen-size Avocado Green mattress is $1,799 (was $1,999), which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This will likely hold by the time Black Friday rolls around, but we wouldn't be opposed to more money off, either. Benefits: 1-year trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Are Avocado mattresses worth it?

While Avocado's prices are steep, we think it's worth the investment if you want an organic mattress that'll provide maximum comfort for years to come. Each of the brand's mattresses is handcrafted to order in the USA using sustainably sourced materials, including GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton.

Avocado has also earned a multitude of health and sustainability certifications, ensuring its beds are good for your home and the planet. All Avocado mattresses come with a one-year trial so you can take your time trying it out at home. (You will have to pay a $99 return fee, though.) They also include a 25-year warranty, which is well beyond the average 10 years we normally see.