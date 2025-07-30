Back to school essentials under $25 — shop 15 deals on bedding, storage, decor and more

Back to school season is here — and if you're gearing up for college, time is running out when it comes to stocking up on dorm room essentials. But don't stress! We've done some of the heavy lifting for you.

We know that college is expensive enough as it is — but your bedding, decor and storage doesn't have to be. That's why I've compiled a list of dorm room must-haves under $25 that will help you feel right at home on campus.

Whether you're a freshman who is starting from scratch or a senior who just needs a few last-minute items, check out these 15 affordable dorm room deals I'd recommend for any college student.

Dorm Room Essentials Under $25

College Essentials: spend $100, get 20% off @ Amazon

The Amazon "Off to College" store is taking 20% off your order when you spend $100 or more on select dorm room essentials. The sale includes organizers, kettles, mattress toppers, backpacks, and more. Items start from as a little as $6.

Todoccy Portable & Foldable Laundry Basket: was $9 now $7 at Amazon This lightweight, collapsible hamper is perfect for dorm life. It pops open to hold a full load of laundry and folds flat when not in use. Sturdy handles make trips to the laundry room easier, while the round shape saves space in tight corners.

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror : was $12 now $9 at Amazon This compact vanity mirror is perfect for dorm desks or bathroom counters. It features 1x and 15x magnification, a 360° swivel, and a clear acrylic frame that blends into any space.

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights: was $13 now $11 at Amazon Would it truly be a dorm room without some string lights? Give your room a little cozy atmosphere with these twinkle lights that come with a remote and power adapter. You'll easily be able to turn the lights on and off and there are even different lighting effects to choose from. They are easy to hang and you can also shape them how you'd like thanks to the wire's flexible design.

Command Variety Pack: was $20 now $11 at Amazon Perfect for dorms, these damage-free wall hooks let you hang bags, towels, or keys without leaving a mark. The set includes 10 pairs of picture hanging strips, 6 wire hooks and 8 utility hooks for hanging. You can hang up to 19 items with just this one kit. It's a must-have for organizing tight spaces without risking your deposit.

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set: was $15 now $12 at Amazon Upgrade your dorm bed with this luxe sheet set for just $12. It includes a Twin XL fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillow sham — all soft, breathable, and comfortable season round. The set is designed to stay cool and cozy all night, with deep pockets to fit dorm mattresses perfectly. Machine washable for easy care.

LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp: was $32 now $17 at Amazon A sturdy, stylish pick for dorm desks, this metal lamp features a flexible gooseneck for perfect lighting angles and an easy-access switch on the base. It’s eye-caring, lightweight, and compact, ideal for late-night study sessions without disturbing your roommate.

Fab totes Foldable Storage Bags: was $21 now $17 at Amazon If you've moved into a dorm room before, you know that having extra storage is essential. These foldable storage bags will not only help you transport your items to college, but they'll give you some extra room to store your belongings and organize your closet. The set comes with 6 bags.

shuang qing Rotating Makeup Organizer: was $25 now $17 at Amazon This is perfect to help organize my cosmetic products. The Lazy Susan organizer has two compartments and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily reach what you need without knocking anything over. I also put it together myself in seconds, which means assembling is super simple. Plus, it's functional and pretty.

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $18 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your dorm room essentials, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your decor.

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (Set of 2): was $33 now $23 at Amazon This pillow duo is a great pick when it comes to affordable pillows under $25. Its plush, polyester feel provides great value and comfort, and suits back, front, and side sleepers. They also come in different sizes and colors, but be aware that you can't buy the pillows individually.