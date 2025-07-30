Dell Premium laptops with RTX 5070 just launched — and they're already up to $400 off

Dell is waving goodbye to its XPS lineup in favor of all-new flagship laptops, and it has now launched the Dell 14 and 16 Premium — and they're already up to $400 off.

Right now, Dell's big launch sale is bringing down the Dell 16 Premium with an RTX 5070 by $400, along with up to $350 off the Dell 14 Premium. Better yet, you can save on all configurations, even on the latest laptops with OLED displays.

Back-to-school laptop sales are now kicking off, and if you're looking to upgrade your laptop for school or work, Dell's latest Premium laptops, packed with powerful specs, are a great shout — especially with these discounts going around.

Dell 14 Premium: was $1,649 now $1,499 at Dell Despite just being launched, you can pick up the Dell 14 Premium right now for just under $1,500. Expect the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU in all configurations, but for extra power (and a gorgeous display), there's a model with an RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD and a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen up for grabs.

Dell 16 Premium : was $3,199 now $2,799 at Dell Looking for an extra boost? The Dell 16 Premium will do the trick, sporting an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, an RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Better yet, you'll get a 16.3-inch 4K OLED touchscreen for some sweet visual for productivity and gaming.

For years, Dell has taken its spot as the best laptop for Windows users. Just check out our Dell XPS 13 review, and better yet, the 14 and 16 Premium are essentially a name change over the XPS lineup, so these laptops will impress (if you can get used to having no function row or visible touchpad).

The 14 and 16 Premium both come with InfinityEdge (bezel-less) displays and come with a thin, lightweight form factor, being just 0.7 inches thin and weighing as little as 3.6 pounds (the 16 Premium is at 4.5 pounds). If you prefer Windows over Mac, it's good to note that the 14 Premium isn't quite as thin or lightweight as the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4, but at least the 16 Premium is lighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4.

But it's the displays that are the key highlight. With two options available on its model, you can either get a 2K (1920 x 1200) LCD non-touch display, which we praised on the Dell XPS 13, or upgrade to dazzling OLED panels. There's a 14.4-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touch display or a 16.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED touch panel. Oh, and they all rock a 120Hz refresh rate.

For those after peak performance out of these machines, I recommend the Dell 14 Premium with an RTX 4050 or the Dell 16 Premium sporting an RTX 5070. These models boast OLED displays and a boost under the hood, including 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Moreover, you're getting the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs to back all this up.

Even the new Dell 14 Plus impressed with its upgraded performance, and that says a lot about these Premium models. So, if you're in need of a work machine to power through work or study, grab a discount on these Dell 14 and 16 Premium laptops while the launch sale still lasts!

