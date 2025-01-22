What is the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress for heavy people and should you buy it?

Nolah mattresses are tailored to side sleepers of all types, and the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress promises to provide cushioning and support for side sleepers with bigger builds.

While body type and sleep style are two of the most important considerations when finding the best mattress for you, heavier side sleepers often feel they have to opt for one or the other: do you want support that's too firm or soft cushioning that sags?

We're going to explore if the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress can offer support and pressure relief for side sleepers to land it a spot in our expert-chosen guide to the best mattresses for heavy people. With 35% off the Comfort+ mattress in the Nolah sale, is this the mattress to invest in for your sleep health?

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress: Overview

Pros Supports up to 1,000lbs

Cushioning for side sleepers

Excellent motion isolation Cons Too firm for lightweight side sleepers

Might sleep warm

Enhancing the design of the popular Nolah Evolution 15 mattress to add support for bigger bodies, the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ is a luxury hybrid mattress with a weight capacity up to 1,000lbs (even the best mattresses in a box often only support around 500lbs total.)

Nolah Evo Comfort+ Specs Type: Hybrid

Height: 14"

Sizes: 7

Materials: Organic cotton, AirFoam, other foams, coils

Price: from $974 (sale price) at Nolah

Benefits: 120-night trial, lifetime warranty, free shipping

Designed for side sleepers, the Nolah Comfort+ combines dense cushioning with reinforced springs to ensure support while maintaining pressure relief. Many mattresses for heavy people have a firmer surface for support, but the Comfort+ promises cozy relief for bigger people who lie on their side.

With an ArcticTex cover and breathable AirBreath Heat Escape Gusset, the Comfort+ should maintain a cooler feel overnight (although we found the temperature control average when we tested the original Nolah Evolution.) A reinforced perimeter adds support across the mattress and good motion isolation makes the Comfort+ a top choice for heavier couples.

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress: Price & trial

The Nolah Evolution Comfort+ is a luxury mattress from bed brand Nolah, although an evergreen mattress sale means you can go ahead and ignore the MSRP. Here is a price guide to the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress sizes:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Twin MSRP: $1,499 (normally sold at $974)

$1,499 (normally sold at $974) Twin XL MSRP: $1,599 (normally sold at $1,039)

$1,599 (normally sold at $1,039) Full MSRP: $2,299 (normally sold at $1,494)

$2,299 (normally sold at $1,494) Queen MSRP: $2,499 (normally sold at $1,624)

$2,499 (normally sold at $1,624) King MSRP: $2,699 (normally sold at $1,754)

$2,699 (normally sold at $1,754) Cal king MSRP: $2,699 (normally sold at $1,754)

$2,699 (normally sold at $1,754) Split king MSRP: $3,198 (normally sold at $2,079)

Nolah is always offering a discount, with 35% off a common saving. This sale rarely changes, even over peak deals days such as the Presidents' Day mattress sales. In addition, Nolah will often throw in a pillow set for free.

A premium price tag isn't unusual for a mattress for heavy people, as these are generally specialist designs. However, with the introduction of mid-range models — such as the Helix Plus mattress and the Titan Plus mattress — the Nolah sits at the higher end of the price bracket.

The Nolah Evo Comfort+ comes with a 120-night sleep trial, which is above the industry average and should provide enough time to decide if this is the mattress for you. And it also has a lifetime warranty, matching some of the best luxury mattress brands such as Saatva and WinkBed.

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ Mattress: was from $1,499 $974 at Nolah

Nolah's evergreen deal will save you 35% on this premium mattress and you can claim a free pillow set with your purchase. In the sale a queen costs $1,624 (was $2,499) and includes a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress: Design & materials

A 14" tall hybrid mattress with 13.5 inch lower-gauge coils

Reinforced perimeter coils for enhanced edge support and durability

AirBreath Heat Escape Gusset for improved temperature control

Like many of the best mattresses for bigger people, the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ is a hybrid design. It features the blend of coils and cushioning you'll find in all the best hybrid mattresses, enhanced to support up to 1,000lbs total.

The quilted Eurotop of the Comfort+ combines breathable foam with a cover of organic cotton and heat-dissipating ArcticTex fibers. Even the quilting has been designed to improve breathability — Nolah describes it as "high-thermal conductivity quilting".

(Image credit: Nolah)

Under the Eurotop sits a layer of responsive AirFoam, to provide the contouring pressure relief side sleepers need. These upper foam layers are surrounded by an AirBreath border gusset to, again, increase air circulation and keep the mattress cooler. A layer of transition foam sits between the softer foams and the springs, increasing the support while absorbing movement.

The coils themselves are eight inches tall and individually wrapped to limit motion transfer. To ensure support for larger builds, Nolah uses lower gauge coils, further reinforced around the perimeter and at the lumbar region. Finally, a base layer of support foam improves stability and durability, while the extra-strong border comes with handles for easy movement.

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress: Comfort & support

Designed for side sleepers with a bigger build

Quilted Euro pillow-top provides cushioning at the touch points

HDMax Tri-Zone coils offer support across the body

The Nolah Evolution Comfort+ has been designed for side sleepers with bigger builds, and Nolah rates it a 5-6 out of 10 on the firmness scale (with one indicating soft and 10 firm). This medium feel is often recommended for side sleepers, although be aware that firmness is subjective. If you have a smaller build, we expect the Nolah Comfort+ mattress will feel too hard for side sleeping.

The best mattresses for side sleepers balance cushioning at the hips and shoulders with support to the spine. With a 14" build, a quilted top and contouring foam, the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ should relieve pressure where the body presses into the mattress.

(Image credit: Nolah)

And underneath the foams, the lower gauge spring layer provides support for the body, with reinforcement in the lumbar region preventing the spine from sagging uncomfortably. (This is a common feature in the best mattresses for back pain.)

As the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ is based on the luxury Evolution 15 by Nolah, we can turn to our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review for some ideas on performance. We scored the Evolution 15 highly for motion isolation, so we expect something similar here: the mattress should absorb movement, so even your partner's tossing and turning won't wake you.

However, we were less impressed with the temperature regulation and edge support of our Nolah Evolution 15 test model, rating them 3.5 and 3 out of 5 respectively. However, it's worth noting the Comfort+ features fewer foam layers (foam can trap heat), with thicker coils for greater support overall — so we predict an improved performance in these areas.

Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress: Should you buy?

Buy the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ mattress if...

✅ You're a side sleeper with a bigger build: Mattresses for heavy people are often on the firmer side to prevent sagging. Nolah promises a softer feel from the Comfort+, to cushion the pressure points.

✅ You share a bed: The Nolah Evolution 15 impressed us with its motion isolation, so we predict the Evolution Comfort+ is a good choice for plus-sized bed sharers who are tired of being woken up by a restless partner.

✅ You experience back or hip pain: The cushioned foams should reduce pressure on the body, while the sturdy springs provide support to the lumbar region, for fewer aches when you lie on your side.

Don't buy the Nolah Evolution Comfort+ if...

❌ You sleep very hot: We found that despite plenty of cooling materials, the original Nolah Evolution slept warm. With less foam this might not be an issue for the Comfort+, but hot sleepers might want to check out our Avocado Green mattress review for a breathable option.

❌ You're on a budget: The Comfort+ is a luxury mattress for heavy people with a price tag to match. If you're on a budget, the Titan Plus mattress is a more affordable alternative (although with a firmer feel).

❌ You're a lightweight side sleeper: Nolah describes the Comfort+ as a medium feel, but those with a small build will likely find it too firm. (For a similar mattress better suited to lighter frames, head to our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review.)