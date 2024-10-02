What is a Titan Plus mattress for heavy people and should you buy one?

The Titan Plus mattress has been designed to support heavy people, with an increased weight capacity of up to 1,000lbs. From popular sleep brand Brooklyn Bedding, the Titan Plus promises supportive and durable comfort for those with a bigger build.

Choosing the best mattress for your body type and weight is essential if you want to enjoy comfy sleep where your entire body is supported. The Titan Plus mattress, featuring dense foams and steel springs, offers a firmer feel that shouldn't start sagging as you sleep.

An evergreen mattress sale makes the Titan Plus one of the more affordable beds for heavy people on the market. Currently, you can save 25% on the Titan Plus mattress at Titan. Here we explore the design, features, user reviews, and pros and cons of the Titan Plus mattress to help you decide whether it's worth buying.

Titan Plus mattress: overview

Pros Firm feel for stomach and back sleepers

Supports heavier bodies

Competitive pricing Cons Limited pressure relief

Simple look

The Titan Plus is a hybrid mattress designed for heavy people. Capable of supporting up to 1,000lbs, the Titan Plus combines dense foams with 100% steel springs to create a firmer feel that shouldn't start sagging, even with repeated use. This firm feel means the Titan Plus is best suited for back and stomach sleepers.

The best mattresses for heavy people are often premium beds, but the Titan Plus is a more affordable option for sleepers on a budget. The queen has an MSRP of $1,249, but an evergreen sale can help you save big — expect to pay $936.75 for a queen size. You'll also get a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

With dense foams and minimal contouring, the Titan Plus doesn't have the pressure relief of plusher beds. If you're a heavyweight side sleeper, you might need to upgrade to the Titan Plus Luxe (it comes with added comfort layers). However, with support from head to toe, the Titan Plus should help heavy people with back pain avoid achy mornings.

Titan Plus mattress: was from $699 $524.25 at Titan

Titan is offering 25% off the Titan Plus mattress, for a generous saving on this specialist bed. A queen is now $936.75, down from an MSRP of $1,249. You also have the option to upgrade to the cooling GlacioTex cover — a queen with the cover is $1,049.25. Each mattress comes with a 120-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Titan Plus mattress: Price and trial

As specialist beds, mattresses for heavy people tend to fall into the premium price bracket. However, this bed bucks that trend. The Titan Plus is a mid-range mattress, with a queen costing $936.75 in the evergreen sale. Here's a breakdown of the sizes and prices for the Titan Plus mattress:

Twin: $699 (normally sold at $524.25)

$699 (normally sold at $524.25) Twin XL: $799 (normally sold at $599.25)

$799 (normally sold at $599.25) Full: $999 (normally sold at $749.25)

$999 (normally sold at $749.25) Queen: $1,249 (normally sold at $936.75)

$1,249 (normally sold at $936.75) Short queen: $1,249 (normally sold at $936.75)

$1,249 (normally sold at $936.75) King: $1,499 (normally sold at $1,124.25)

$1,499 (normally sold at $1,124.25) Cal king: $1,499 (normally sold at $1,124.25)

$1,499 (normally sold at $1,124.25) RV king: $1,499 (normally sold at $1,124.25)

There's regularly 25% off at Titan, and you'll also enjoy a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty. But for the biggest saving, it's worth waiting for a major holiday. We expect the discount to increase to 30% around the big sales days, including Black Friday. Titan has followed this pattern in the past and we expect them to continue with these deals moving forward.

Titan Plus mattress: Design and materials

An 11" hybrid mattress with 1" gel foam comfort layer and 2" TitanFlex foam

8" individually wrapped TitanCore coils provide support

Optional GlacioTex cooling cover upgrade

The Titan Plus mattress is a hybrid bed designed to support sleepers with bigger builds. Created by Brooklyn Bedding, the brand behind the top-rated Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress, the Titan Plus uses a combination of high density foams and strong coils to create durable support.

At the top of the Titan Plus is a cover featuring one inch of quilted gel foam. This responsive foam layer should provide contoured pressure relief, while the gel infusion is intended to aid temperature regulation by drawing heat away from the body. Hot sleepers can also choose to upgrade to a cooling GlacioTex cover (for an extra charge).

Below sits a second foam layer, consisting of two inches of 'TitanFlex' comfort foam. This high-density foam provides further adaptive pressure relief, and Titan claims it should withstand frequent use without sagging.

Eight inch TitanCore coils bring a supportive base to the mattress. Made from 100% steel, each coil has been individually wrapped to limit motion isolation (when one coil is disturbed, the others shouldn't move). A final layer of foam helps enhance the durability and stability of the bed.

Titan Plus mattress: comfort & support

Titan claims the Titan Plus is a firm mattress, rating it 9/10 on the firmness scale (with 10 being rock hard). As we haven't tested the mattress we can't confirm, but customer reviews indicate this is accurate.

Firmer beds are typically best for back and stomach sleepers, keeping the lumbar region aligned so you can avoid aches and pains. Strong support is one of the most important features in a mattress for heavy people, as bigger bodies often sink further into the mattress than those with a lighter build.

With a firm feel and few comfort layers, we expect the Titan Plus to be a mattress you lie on top of, rather than sink into. There isn't much contoured pressure relief to ease the touch points, so we don't recommend it for side sleepers. Upgrade to the 13.5 inch tall Titan Plus Luxe mattress, from $674.25 at Titan, for better relief when lying on your side.

Should you buy the Titan Plus mattress?

Buy the Titan Plus mattress if...

✅ You have a bigger build: The Titan Plus has been created to provide durable support for heavy people, with high quality materials used to prevent sag even with regular use.

✅ You're on a tighter budget: As mattresses for heavy people are specialists beds, they tend to be expensive. However, the Titan Plus is a mid-range mattress, with frequent sales reducing the price even further.

✅ You like a firm mattress: Titan rates the Plus as 9/10 on the firmness scale, which is almost as firm as it gets. Customer reviews indicate this is accurate, which is good news if you prefer the full body support of a firm bed.

Don't buy the Titan Plus mattress is...

❌ You have a lightweight build: The Titan Plus is optimized for heavier bodies, and those with a lighter build are likely to find it lacks the pressure relief needed to get comfortable. Our best hybrid mattress guide has plenty of better options.

❌ You want a luxurious finish: A simple finish does provide the Titan Plus with a modern look, but this is a relatively basic design for a mid-range mattress. In our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review we were impressed with the inviting finish of this supportive bed.

❌ You sleep on your side: While the Titan Plus does have contouring foam, side sleepers with bigger builds might prefer the additional comfort foam found in the Titan Plus Luxe mattress, from $674.25 at Titan.

The bottom line

For heavy people on a budget, the Titan Plus mattress promises supported sleep that won't start to sag. The design is simple, but dense foams and steel springs should keep sleepers with bigger builds supported from head to toe. An evergreen 25% off sale makes this surprisingly affordable for a specialist bed, while holiday sales can sometimes help you save more.