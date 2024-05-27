I'm a mattress writer — the 7 queen mattresses I'd buy for under $700 in Memorial Day sales

You can find plenty of queen mattresses on sale this Memorial Day, but I've found the seven queen-size deals worth shopping — and they're all under $700. My favorite is a deal where you can get 30% off the Studio Mattress at Leesa, with a queen-size now just $559 (was $779).

The Leesa Studio mattress is one of the best mattresses for those looking for a good-quality, inexpensive bed. Other standout deals come from big-name brands such as Nectar, DreamCloud, and Emma, all on sale for up to 50% off.

For this round-up, I've included deals to fit all budgets - from mid-range mattresses to bargain beds. All come with extras such as sleep trials and free shipping, but be quick as some of these deals won't be around after the Memorial Day mattress sales.

1. Queen Leesa Studio Mattress: $799 $599 at Leesa

The Leesa Studio is Leesa's most affordable bed, and our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review was particularly impressed with the all-foam mattress's motion isolation and body-hugging comfort, making it the best mattress for side sleepers and couples. The 10" bed is also made up of a breathable, moisture-wicking knit cover (with a cooling signature stripe design) and cooling foam filled with airflow-boosting capsules. Right now, it's 30% off (formerly 25% off) and extras include a 10-year warranty, 100-night sleep trial, and free delivery.

3. Queen DreamCloud Hybrid: $1,332 $665 at DreamCloud

One of the best hybrid mattresses if you're looking for affordable luxury, the DreamCloud Hybrid is now $665 for a queen-size. During our DreamCloud mattress review, we loved its luxurious feel and great value for money. In addition to the big half-price DreamCloud mattress sale, there's some pretty generous extras to be had: free shipping and returns, a one-year sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty.

4. Queen 10" Dreamfoam Essential: $699 $489.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

When testing this memory foam bed for our DreamFoam Essential mattress review, we loved its wide range of sizing and height options, including RV sizes. We also found it to be both comfortable and supportive, suiting all sleep positions. It's now 30% off for Memorial Day, and will likely revert back to the standard 25% off after today.

5. Queen Emma Original: $1,159 $579 at Emma

Our full Emma Original Mattress Review found this affordable all-foam bed to provide superb comfort for all sleepers and excellent pressure relief (especially for side sleepers). Right now there's a 50% off sale at Emma, so the Original is now only $579 for a queen. Extras include a generous 1-year trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

6. Queen 10" Lucid Memory Foam Mattress: $339.99 $237.99 at Lucid Mattress

The Lucid Memory Foam mattress is one of the best cooling mattresses for those on a budget thanks to its ultra-cheap price and heat-dissipating gel-infused foam. Usually 20% to 25% off, this 30% off deal likely won't be around for long, so get this bargain bed while you can. Benefits include free shipping, 100-night sleep trial, and 10-year warranty.

7. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: $1,099 $649 at Nectar Sleep

In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, our expert testers rated this flagship mattress highly for back and stomach sleepers and loved how cool it slept for a an all-foam bed. You can save up to 40% on the signature top-rated memory foam bed at Nectar Sleep. In addition to the big Nectar mattress sale, extras include a lifetime warranty, year's sleep trial and free shipping.

What size is a queen mattress?

At 80 inches long and 60 inches wide, the best queen size mattresses are ideal for couples, solo sleepers, and hot sleepers who want some extra sleep space but don't have the large bedroom for a king-size mattress. However, if you're a solo sleeper who likes a lot of room but doesn't have the most spacious bedroom, it may be best to go for a full instead.