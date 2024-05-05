Costco is selling a queen Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper for $189 — should you buy it?

If your mattress is trapping too much heat, the Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper could help regulate your in-bed temperature during sleep. And right now you can get save up to $50 on this popular topper, with a queen Tempur-Pedic Serenity mattress topper reduced to $189 at Costco. While that's a small saving compared to other topper deals we've spotted this weekend, it's a good price overall for a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper.

Tempur-Pedic, of course, is famous for its unique Tempur foam originally designed by NASA to absorb the G-force of astronauts heading into space. This luxury sleep brands makes some of the very best mattresses for all sleepers seeking relief from pressure points, and its toppers are just as good.

The Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper is ideal for side sleepers who want a topper that constantly adapts to their body weight, offering great pressure relief for the hips, shoulders, neck and back.

The Tempur-Pedic Serenity is one of the brand's cheaper toppers too, especially with this extra saving at Costco ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales. While there is no sleep trial, you will get a 10-year warranty and free express shipping.

Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper

Was: from $184.99

Now: from $149.99

Saving: up to $50 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: The Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper is 3 inches thick and designed with a cool-touch performance cover to help regulate surface temperature. The topper sits directly on top of your mattress, with a stretch-knit skirt that will fit onto mattresses up to 18” deep. It uses the same memory foam as you'll find in the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses, adapting to your body weight and shape to offer lasting contouring comfort as well as relief on pressure points. In a nutshell, that should add up to a more comfortable and peaceful night’s sleep for you. While the Serenity by Tempur-Pedic is a popular budget choice, the very best mattress topper overall is the Tempur-Pedic Adapt Mattress Topper – normally on sale for up to 40% off. Price history: Monthly Tempur-Pedic mattress deals normally include toppers too, but this Costco is the best deals around right now on the Serenity by Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper. With it you can get a queen size for just $189,o saving $35 off the MSRP. While this is a small saving, will feel it's a great price for a mattress topper that offers the comfort of a Tempur-Pedic bed but without the huge financial outlay. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free express shipping

Can a mattress topper help keep you cool?

If you sleep hot then you’ll know how uncomfortable it is to wake up feeling all sweaty. And it’s not just about feeling uncomfortable, overheating at night can lead to decreased sleep quality so you will either wake up at night or start every morning feeling exhausted. Whilst there are plenty of things you can do to try to cool your room down before you go to sleep, the key to a cool night’s sleep often lies within your mattress.

There are plenty of cooling mattresses available but if you don’t have the cash to splash out on a new one then a cooling mattress topper is a great choice. Cooling mattress toppers like the Serenity by Tempur-Pedic use Phase Changing Materials (PCMs) which absorb excess heat and then releases the heat back into the room when the temperature starts to dip, so you remain at a nice, ambient temperature all night long.

Some of the best mattress toppers also have a layer of gel-infused memory foam which are designed to dissipate heat and create a cooler sleeping service. There’s also the materials that the covers are made from, when it comes to a cooling mattress topper these are almost always breathable fabric with moisture-wicking properties.

Mattress toppers can definitely help you sleep cooler at night and they also add an extra layer of comfort and support which is handy if your bed is old or starting to feel uncomfortable.