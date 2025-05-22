Get better sleep this summer with these 5 cooling mattress toppers — now up to 25% off for Memorial Day
Summer is almost here and this means it’s time to switch up your bedding to something breathable, moisture wicking and cooling. Luckily we're seeing big discounts on cooling mattress toppers in the lead up to Memorial Day, like 27% off the Helix Premium GlacioTex Mattress Topper with our code TOMS27, which drops the MSRP of a queen size from $498.66 to $364.03.
Our top picks with cooling properties in this year's best mattress topper guide will not only help prevent overheating and night sweats, but also add a layer of cushioning to your mattress, increasing its lifespan and comfort. Because even if you've invested in one of this year's best mattresses for your sleep needs, sometimes you need a little extra comfort.
And it's the perfect time of year to breathe some new life into your bedroom set up, with the Memorial Day mattress sales offering big discounts on all things sleep, from mattress toppers and mattresses to bedding, pillows and sleep tech. Today, we've found the 5 top cooling mattress deals that we think are worth investing in...
5 cooling mattress toppers for better sleep this summer
1. Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper: twin was $199.95 now $149.95
The Viscosoft topper earned a worthy mention in our best topper guide for its cloud-like design which combines a cooling pillow-top with a 2" memory foam layer. Our tester for the Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper review found it to have excellent pressure relief, good temperature regulation and motion isolation, awarding it a score of 4.5 out of 5 overall. While it could be a dream match for side and back sleepers, it may be too soft for stomach sleepers. You can now get 25% off on the Viscosoft website which drops the MSRP of this mid-range topper from $199.95 to $149.95 for a twin, while a queen will cost you $143.96 (was $274.95). This also includes a 90-day trial period, 5-year warranty and free shipping.
2. Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex mattress topper: twin was $499 now $399.20 at Naturepedic
Being a latex product, this Naturepedic topper comes at a premium price tag. In our Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex mattress topper review, we found that the marshmallow softness not only translates to plush comfort but also excellent pressure relief, perfect for both side sleepers and those who struggle with joint problems. The natural organic materials are breathable and moisture wicking which helps you keep cool and comfortable night long. You can now save up to 20% on this topper with the code MEMORIAL20. which drops the MSRP of a twin topper from $499 to $399.20 while a queen will cost you $599.20 (was $749). Other benefits include 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.
3. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with Glaciotex: twin was $373.33 now $272.54 at Helix with code TOMS27
Side sleeper? You'll love the cloud-like plushness of the Helix topper, crafted from both steel microcoils and premium memory foam. It features the specialized tech layer often spotted in the best cooling mattresses: GlacioTex, which is fabric-blend of polyester and polyethylene, designed to dissipate heat. This earned the topper a 4 out of 5 in our full review of the Helix Premium mattress topper with Glaciotex. You can now find this at 27% off with our code TOMS27 in the Helix Memorial Day mattress sale which drops the MSRP of a twin topper from $373.33 to $272.54 while a queen size is now priced at $364.03 ($498.66). This also includes a 100-night sleep trial, one-year warranty and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★
4. Serta ThermaGel Cooling mattress topper: twin was $49.99 now $46 at Amazon
This Serta topper available in two variants (2" and 3") is crafted from gel-infused ThermaGel memory foam. This material is breathable and helps to dissipate heat to prevent it from building up. The topper contours to your form giving cradling comfort, pressure relief and support enhancing the feel of your bed. You can now get up to 22% off on the Serta ThermaGel with the MSRP of a twin dropping from $49.99 to $46.02 while a queen topper is now $91.76 ($116.80).
User score: ★★★★½ (9K+ reviews)
5. Linenspa Gel Swirl Memory foam mattress topper: twin was $49.99 now $42.49 at Amazon
The Linenspa topper is the cheapest on the list, with a twin starting at $42.49 (was $49.99). Similar to the Serta above, the Linenspa too is made from ventilated gel-infused memory foam which adds breathability to your mattress, as well as a plush feel. You can choose from three thickness levels to suit your sleeping preferences: 2", 3" or the ultra-plush 4". The topper is also Certi-PUR US certified and comes with a 3-year warranty. Save up to 15% off (on selected sizes) which drops the MSRP of a queen Linenspa Gel Swirl to $72.24 (was $84.99).
User score: ★★★★½ (28K+ reviews)
