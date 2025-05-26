My 3 favorite Memorial Day mattress topper sales to make soft beds supportive for back sleepers

If your mattress is a little too soft to be supportive for back sleeping, today's Memorial Day mattress sales is a great time to invest in a mattress topper for spinal support. One standout saving is 27% off the Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper at Helix Sleep with the code TOMS27. That brings a queen down to $364 from $499, which is an excellent price on a topper that promotes healthy spinal alignment and laced with cooling tech.

Even the best mattresses can lack in support if it's approaching the end of its lifespan, but adding an extra layer of support can help promote a healthy sleep position. I've picked out three mattress topper deals for helping to not only firm up your mattress, but also offer enough support to making back sleeping more comfortable.

Today's Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales means there are plenty of options to choose from, but these three are top of my list. Let's look at them more closely...

3 mattress topper deals to make soft beds more supportive

1. Helix ErgoAlign Mattress Topper: from $373.73 $272.54 with code TOMS27 at Helix

Like the best mattresses for back pain, Helix's ErgoAlign mattress topper is specifically designed to help ease back pain. The topper is divided into three sections, with softer foam at the head and foot to contour to your body. In the middle, you'll find a denser foam that provides pressure relief and lumbar support to keep your spine elevated. There's also a GlacioTex cooling cover to keep sleepers cool (you'll often find this in the best cooling mattresses.) Use the code TOMS27 for 27% off the topper, which brings a queen size down to $364.03 (MSRP $498.66). There's also a 100-night trial and free shipping.

2. Serta ThermaGel Cooling Mattress Topper: from $49 $46 at Amazon

If you're on a tighter budget, the Serta ThermaGel cooling mattress topper is a great deak, with a queen coming in at $59 from $74. Choose from 2" or 3" options for a topper that provides a decent amount of support and pressure relief. The breathable material also does a great job of preventing heat from building up, helping to dissipate it away from the body. Bear in mind that if you want the thicker topper, you'll be looking at $91.76 (was $116.80.)