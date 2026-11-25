The most comfortable PC gaming controller we’ve reviewed just crashed to its lowest price ever for Black Friday — and it’s perfect for GTA 6
Save 20% on the most comfortable controller we've tested for PC gaming
Enjoying GTA 6? You could be enjoying it even more. This controller is the perfect powerful upgrade — and not only that, it's also both comfortable and affordable. Best of all, it just crashed to its lowest price ever for Black Friday.
Right now you can get the GameSir G7 Pro for $63 at Amazon. Sure, 20% off isn't the biggest discount in the world, but this controller was already a great value at full price considering it offers features like customizable Hall Effect triggers and TMR thumbsticks.
If you’re looking for a cheap but powerful controller, the GameSir G7 Pro is the way to go. Featuring TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers, the G7 Pro boasts excellent gaming performance. PC, Xbox and Android users will love the comfortable and ergonomic design, as well as tri-mode connectivity that lets you use the controller wirelessly with PC and Android.
In her GameSir G7 Pro review my colleague Nikita Achanta loved this controller so much that she gave it a 4.5-star rating and a spot on our list of the best PC gaming controllers. It took the spot for the most comfortable controller we've ever tested, and we also gave it props for its premium features and affordability.
It's not just great for PC, as this controller is also compatible for both Xbox and Android gaming. But let's be honest, no one is playing on mobile right now — Grand Theft Auto 6 is out! If you want the most comfortable controller possible that you can use to explore Vice City for hours on end, this is it. The chunky grips feel great to hold, and the rubberized texture also prevents it from slipping at critical moments.
The GameSir G7 Pro also offers features that more expensive controllers lack. For example, even though Microsoft's premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 costs $179, it doesn't have the magnetic sensors that the G7 Pro does. Because it uses magnetic sensors to read electromagnetic waves, the G7 Pro is more accurate and less likely to develop drift over time. When gaming on PC, the controller has a polling rate of 1,000hz, leading to super-smooth feeling gameplay without noticeable latency.
Xbox players note — this controller is limited to wired connectivity and a polling rate of 400hz when used with Xbox, which makes it just a little less great. However, you still get to take advantage of all the controller's other excellent qualities.
This controller is on sale for its lowest price ever for Black Friday, so grab it before it sells out!
Shop more Black Friday deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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