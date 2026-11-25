Enjoying GTA 6? You could be enjoying it even more. This controller is the perfect powerful upgrade — and not only that, it's also both comfortable and affordable. Best of all, it just crashed to its lowest price ever for Black Friday.

Right now you can get the GameSir G7 Pro for $63 at Amazon. Sure, 20% off isn't the biggest discount in the world, but this controller was already a great value at full price considering it offers features like customizable Hall Effect triggers and TMR thumbsticks.

GameSir G7 Pro: was $79 now $63 at Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap but powerful controller, the GameSir G7 Pro is the way to go. Featuring TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers, the G7 Pro boasts excellent gaming performance. PC, Xbox and Android users will love the comfortable and ergonomic design, as well as tri-mode connectivity that lets you use the controller wirelessly with PC and Android.

In her GameSir G7 Pro review my colleague Nikita Achanta loved this controller so much that she gave it a 4.5-star rating and a spot on our list of the best PC gaming controllers. It took the spot for the most comfortable controller we've ever tested, and we also gave it props for its premium features and affordability.

It's not just great for PC, as this controller is also compatible for both Xbox and Android gaming. But let's be honest, no one is playing on mobile right now — Grand Theft Auto 6 is out! If you want the most comfortable controller possible that you can use to explore Vice City for hours on end, this is it. The chunky grips feel great to hold, and the rubberized texture also prevents it from slipping at critical moments.

The GameSir G7 Pro also offers features that more expensive controllers lack. For example, even though Microsoft's premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 costs $179, it doesn't have the magnetic sensors that the G7 Pro does. Because it uses magnetic sensors to read electromagnetic waves, the G7 Pro is more accurate and less likely to develop drift over time. When gaming on PC, the controller has a polling rate of 1,000hz, leading to super-smooth feeling gameplay without noticeable latency.

Xbox players note — this controller is limited to wired connectivity and a polling rate of 400hz when used with Xbox, which makes it just a little less great. However, you still get to take advantage of all the controller's other excellent qualities.

This controller is on sale for its lowest price ever for Black Friday, so grab it before it sells out!