EVs are notoriously expensive, so I’m leasing one instead — here’s why it’s the smarter way to go

As much as I love testing out all of the best electric cars on the market, there’s still one thing that makes a lot of people (myself included) hesitant about buying one — their cost. EVs are obnoxiously expensive and I often argue how hybrids and PHEVs are better alternatives.

For the past year now, I’ve been debating on what car I should buy next, but it doesn’t help when the average EV costs $56,910 according to the latest data from Kelly Blue Book. I was curious to know how much I’d have to pay if I were to finance that cost, which this auto loan calculator determines to be about $1,016/month for 60 months.

That’s an obscene amount of money, and I just can’t fathom ever paying that each month for just my car, let alone having to deal with other expenses like my mortgage, cell phone plan, and more.

At this point, I’m unlikely to ever buy an EV — so I plan to lease one instead. Here’s why I think it’s the smarter way to go.

You’re likely to have a lower monthly payment

(Image credit: Future)

After checking out the calculations on what I’d have to pay to finance an EV that costs $56,910, it really adds more even more stress to the shopping process. Even though I’ve been tempted by some of the more affordable EVs on the market, like the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Tesla Model 3, you’re still looking at prices around $40,000.

I’ve been looking through some EV lease deals and I have to admit they’re attractive. Instead of shelling out close to $1,000/month, you’re looking at paying a fraction of that. Of course, it’s all contingent on your credit score, but that’s the case too when you’re financing a vehicle.

Considering how price continues to be a major roadblock for EV adoption, these lease deals open EVs up to more people because you’re spending much less for a brand new electric vehicle. Here are just some of my favorite EV lease deals right now for cars that I've personally tested.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2025 Toyota bZ4X: $179/month for 36 months

The Toyota bZ4X has some of the best lease deals around because you can get this crossover SUV for as low as $179/month with $3,999 down. Toyota's first and only all-electric vehicle has the utility you need for just about everything, including decent legroom and a futuristic design that makes it stand out on the road. Read our full Toyota bZ4X review

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL: $209/month for 24 months

Similarly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 isn't too shabby either. Although I love its driving performance and style better than the bZ4X, you still have to put down $3,999 at signing and you only have it for 24 months. Despite this, the 3 mi/kWh average efficiency is pretty good for its size. Read our full Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

2025 Honda Prologue AWD EX: $209/month for 36 month

When I first looked at the Honda Prologue, I thought it was too plain and boring. However, that all changed once I started to drive. At $209/month with $2,899 due at signing, you're getting an all-electric SUV that offers excellent efficiency and the reliability that Honda's known for. Read our full Honda Prologue review

Don’t have to pay for regular maintenance

(Image credit: Future)

When you lease a vehicle, you typically don’t have to pay for maintenance services because they’re usually covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. You’re probably used to getting oil changes every 10,000 miles, but that’s not a concern for EVs. Instead, the stuff you’d have to replace on an EV are your windshield fluid, coolant system, and the cabin filter.

Meanwhile, the regenerative braking system incorporated in many EVs helps to reduce wear on traditional brake components. That’s why I always recommend trying to use their one-pedal driving to get acquainted with how they handle, which will go a long way to reduce wear and tear. Since most lease agreements go from 2 to 3 years, it’s unlikely that the braking system and tires would need to be replaced.

Practically getting a new car every time

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The last reason why leasing an EV is better than buying one is that you could be getting a new vehicle every few years. Most car dealerships offer you the chance to buy your lease vehicle at the end of the lease period, but I would probably opt to lease another one — hopefully at close to the same cost.

Regardless, you’re practically getting a new vehicle and that’s a good thing. I know that it means that you won’t ever own an EV, but the thought about having a new toy every few years does sound exciting, much like getting a new phone in the same span. Newer models could also come with more features, like how ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) continues to evolve and be more reliable.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Ford)

I can’t deny how these lease offers are much more conducive to my budget, plus this is one way of making EVs accessible to more people — including those who are still apprehensive about these kinds of cars. Leasing an EV gives you the opportunity to see if an EV is right for you, since you’re not paying for the full cost of the vehicle.

Even though the EVs I recommended above are modest options all under $50,000, some of the pricier ones are still attractive under lease deals. Take one of my favorite all-electric pickup trucks, the 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT, which costs a whopping $65,540. I’m looking at a monthly cost of $738/month for 84 months according to Ford’s listing. As much as I’m shocked by the first figure, it’s the second one that puts a dagger through my chest.

In contrast, it’s a $324/month payment with a 24-month lease and $6,878 down. Yes, that last number is a bit too rich for what I’d like to shell out for a down payment, but that $324/month rate looks much more appealing than $738.

Leasing isn’t for everyone, but if it’s something that fits your lifestyle and budget, I’d suggest you consider leasing one next.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.