I test drove a Lucid Air Pure for an entire day — it has better range as my gas-powered car

One of the biggest complaints I hear from EV detractors and from commenters on my YouTube videos is that electric vehicles can’t compare to gas-powered cars when it comes to long distance driving. That’s largely true, but the Lucid Air Pure is narrowing the gap because it’s the most power efficient EV on the market.

In fact, it almost matches the range I get from my aging Toyota Corolla, which somehow still manages to get a fuel economy of about 30 miles per gallon after 15 years. Its range of about 396 miles (based on its 13.2 gallon tank) is actually a smidge less than what the Lucid Air Pure gets from its 88kWh battery. That’s important because most of the other EVs I’ve tested so far tend to hover between 250 and 325 miles.

I got the chance to put the Lucid Air Pure through its paces with a drive from the hustle and bustle traffic of Manhattan, through the scenic views of nearby Bear Mountain. Here’s all of my pros and cons after test driving it.

2024 Lucid Air Pure: Pros

Impressive range, very power efficient

(Image credit: Future)

EVs have been in production for quite some time, but the Lucid Air Pure offers the best in class range of any EV in production with its range 419 miles. Equally as important is its 4.74 miles per kWh rating, which is a key metric to determine the power efficiency of an EV. There are few EVs that ever exceed 3.5 mi/kWh, so the Lucid Air Pure is a masterpiece in this regard by leading the pack.

Long range distance driving is no longer a concern here, especially when it can gain back upwards of 200 miles with 17 minutes of charging with a 350 kW DC fast charger. If you’re vacationing, this means fewer pit stops along the way.

Intriguing low profile design

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll easily take notice of the Lucid Air Pure when it’s on the road because of its unique look, which makes it stand apart from every other EV. Specifically its low profile design makes so that it hugs closer to the ground — and paired with its wide chassis — blends this futuristic appeal that instantly grabs attention.

Tight steering, responsive performance

(Image credit: Future)

I didn’t think that a luxury vehicle could feel sporty like driving a coupe, but the Lucid Air Pure delivers those tight controls and responses that can satisfy your need for speed. On some roads headed up to Bear Mountain, the tight responsiveness of the steering wheel allowed me to take tight corners — while its intense acceleration handled the steepest inclines with ease. Considering how it wins in the economy department, I didn’t think it would handle like a souped up sports car.

Retractable touchscreen display

(Image credit: Future)

At first, I was a little startled to find a third touchscreen display aside from the two that make up the panoramic dashboard cluster. It’s like an iPad angled upwards from the center console, which is strange because it forced me to look down to interact with it while in the driver’s seat. This design is intentional because it’s not meant to be used while you’re driving. But the cool thing about it is that it can retract back into the center console with swipe gestures.

Roomy, premium cabin space

While the driver and passenger seats are comfy, I was even more surprised by the amount of legroom with the rear passenger seats — so much so that I was able to even extend both my legs comfortably without butting against the seat in front of me. Furthermore, the Lucid Air Pure goes on to exemplify its status as a luxury vehicle with the seats and armrests covered in this Mojave PurLuxe Leather Alternative material.

2024 Lucid Air Pure: Cons

$70,000 starting price

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a cost to driving the EV with the best power efficiency around: its hefty $70,000 starting price. That’s a lot to shell out when you consider that there are more affordable EVs options to think about, like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with its irresistible $38,000 entry price, which gets an estimated range of 361 miles. Then again, the higher cost of the Lucid is justified by its more premium design and responsive performance.

Missing premium features in other similarly priced EVs

(Image credit: Future)

After test driving other similarly priced EVs, like the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV60, I was surprised by how the Lucid Air Pure was lacking premium features like a digital rearview mirror, blindside cameras, and a head-up-display on the windshield. These are features often reserved for pricier, more luxurious models, so I was surprised it didn’t have them. Although, they’re offered as optional items.