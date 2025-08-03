I thought the BMW ix xDrive45 was overrated until I drove it for a week — here’s why

A few months ago I got my first look at the new 2026 BMW iX series. I got to drive all of them, including the entry-level model in the xDrive45, but came away thinking they were overrated from my day’s worth of driving.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of how BMW’s vehicles perfectly blend power and features, like the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe I drove for a week last year, but their high sticker prices are certainly hard to overlook. The iX xDrive45 is definitely in that boat with its $75,150 starting cost.

That’s why I put the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 to the test for a week to see if it could change my sentiments. Usually vehicles in this price range overlook efficiency in favor of other stuff, but I’m surprised by the results. It’s certainly moved the needle to put it in the conversation of best electric cars I’ve tested this year.

2026 BMW ix xDrive45: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 Battery 100.1 kWh Motor Dual all-electric motors AWD 0 to 60 mph 4.9 seconds Range 312 miles Horsepower 402 hp Wheels 21-inches MSRP $75,150 Price Tested $88,000

2026 BMW ix xDrive45: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Considering how the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 offers a sporty driving experience that emphasizes power, I didn’t think it would be efficient. However, I’m dead wrong because it exceeded my expectations.

After driving a total of 339.9 miles during my week’s worth of testing, it achieved an average efficiency of 3.3 mi/kWh. That’s outstanding, as it beats other similar, sporty all-electric EVs I’ve tested like the Chevrolet Blazer SS and Acura ZDX-Type S. For a decently sized crossover SUV, I have to admit I wasn’t expecting this level of efficiency.

In one of my long distance drives, the xDrive45 delivered an efficiency of 3.8 mi/kWh. Again, I didn’t think it was capable of reaching something like this because it’s usually smaller EVs, like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volvo EX30, that get these kinds of results.

What’s even more impressive is that the efficiency I got exceeds its EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. Based on its 100.1 kWh battery and the 3.3 mi/kWh average efficiency it reached, it means that the xDrive45 could get upwards of 330 miles of range.

I’m also very pleased by the xDrive45's Level 1 charging at home. It delivered an average rate of 3.82 mi/hr charging it through a standard 120V. Basically, it added back 34 miles of range with 8.9 hours of charging. This is more than enough for me and anyone just getting their first EV, but I always recommend installing a Level 2 charger if your daily commute is much farther.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS 2024 Acura ZDX Type S Price tested $88,000 $64,675 $73,500 Total miles driven 339.9 miles 547.2 miles 240.4 miles Average Efficiency 3.3 mi/kWh 3 mi/kWh 2.7 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.8 mi/kWh 3.5 mi/kWh 2.3 mi/kWh Best short distance driving efficiency 3 mi/kWh 3.9 mi/kWh N/A Level 1 charging rate 3.82 mi/hr 2.78 mi/hr 3.14 mi/hr

2026 BMW ix xDrive45: What I Like

Sporty performance meets quiet ride

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Usually you have to be a little more careful with driving an SUV, but this one performs much like a two-door coupe on steroids. The 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 offers impressive power that delivers 402 hp performance from its dual electric motors.

Not only does it fly from a complete stop to reach cruising speed, but the xDrive45 handles corners and curves almost as well as some sporty EVs I’ve driven — like the Dodge Charger EV.

Even with all the power and speed, it’s whisper quiet on the inside with its exceptional sound proofing. I really love how it can go from race car performance to a super smooth and quiet ride for those long drives.

Fast self parking

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Self parking isn’t anything new with EVs, but I often find them unpredictable. Thankfully, the BMW ix xDrive45 gives me the confidence to give it complete control of the wheel to steer the vehicle in a spot. Whereas some cars take a long time to complete this task, the xDrive45 got me into a spot in less than 30 seconds.

On top of auto park assist, the BMW ix xDrive45 can actually pull out of a spot fast and automatically with its Backup Assistant — which remembers how it pulled into a parking spot and uses that to back out. I’m impressed because it drove the xDrive45 in reverse out of my driveway that’s about 115 feet in length to get onto the road

High quality cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the other reasons why I’m confident about automatic parking is because of the high quality cameras this BMW EV uses. I test a lot of the best camera phones around and know how beneficial it is to have cameras with a wide dynamic range. The ones all around the xDrive45 capture rich details, and more importantly, offer high dynamic range to draw out details in tough lighting conditions.

That’s why I really like activating the overhead view that shows the vehicle and everything else close by. Thanks to its rich detail capture, I can see everything I need to avoid while parking. All the guidelines overlaid onto the camera view really helps out a lot.

Automatically change lanes with a head gesture

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like my preview test drive, the one feature that sets the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 apart from all other EVs I’ve tested is its ability to change lanes with a head gesture. The iX's Driving Assist Plus will check to see if the lanes are clear on either side when its adaptive cruise control system is active. When it does, it’ll play a tone to indicate the option to change lanes, which is done by moving my head to look at the corresponding side mirror.

It works really well, and I prefer this implementation over the Super Cruise Control systems I’ve tried with EVs like the Cadillac Optiq. BMW's approach is better because it gives me control of what to do, rather than the car making the decision for me. If you’re not comfortable with this, you can always initiate the lane change by simply flicking the turn signal.

Premium features galore

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There’s something to say about the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45. It clearly doesn’t skimp on the features because it has everything you’d want for this price. For example, I really love how I can customize the head-up display to show me more than just navigation directions — like actually seeing a small preview of the map.

There’s also the panoramic sunroof that features an electrochromic glass to go from transparent to opaque with a press of a button. This is similar to other EVs that have it, like the Rivian R1S and Lexus RZ 450e.

I also need to point out the slick-looking ambient lights at night, the xDrive45's neat light-up sequence when unlocking it, and how there are lights on the side that turn on when you’re turning to better illuminate those blind spots.

2026 BMW ix xDrive45: What I Don't Like

Cup holders are tough to access

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Honestly, the only thing I don’t like about the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45 is the design of the cup holders on the center console. Yes, it might be a minor issue for some people, but they’re positioned lower in the center console — which makes it inconvenient to access.

I found myself having to stoop lower just to pull out a drink because of how low the cup holder is positioned. Reusable bottles with wider tops are also tough to place into the cupholder because the top edge of the middle armrest sits directly above it.

2026 BMW ix xDrive45: Bottom line

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

After spending a week with the 2026 BMW ix xDrive45, I have a better appreciation for what it offers. While it stays true to the BMW philosophy of delivering a sport driving experience and innovative features, I’m most impressed by how it doesn’t overlook efficiency.

It’s a critical area for me because as a driver, you expect a vehicle to get as much range as possible with a full battery. I thought the xDrive45 was just going to be another power hungry all-electric SUV, but it’s so satisfying to know it can be efficient, too. There’s no other luxury EV that remotely matches its blend of performance, efficiency, and features.

