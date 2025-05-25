I drove the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N for a week — here's my pros and cons

Earlier this year I drove the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, which sells itself as a budget-friendly, fuel efficient model that’s capable of achieving an EPA-estimated rating of 54 mpg combined. The only problem with the Elantra Hybrid is that it’s so boring, which is why the Elantra N exists.

After driving the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N for a week, it makes me forget about all the other EVs I’ve driven this year because it matches them in the performance department. In fact, it’s one of the most fun drives I’ve had ever, with only the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe EV and Mini Cooper Countryman EV eclipsing it.

Although I’m in my 40s, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N makes me feel like I’m young again due to its sporty design, impressive driving performance, and stylish cues that make me remember the old days of my 20s when I was into sporty cars.

With a starting MSRP of $34,350, it also undercuts the majority of EVs in terms of price.

2025 Hyundai Elantra N: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Engine 2.0L turbo GDI 4-cylinder Fuel Economy 20 mpg city / 30 mpg highway / 23 mpg combined Fuel Tank Capacity 12.4 gallons Horsepower 276 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $34,350 Price Tested $37,545

2025 Hyundai Elantra N: Testing summary

Since it’s an all-gas powered car, combined with a 2.0L turbo GDI 4-cylinder engine that produces up to 276 hp of power, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N isn’t close to being a car known for its fuel efficiency. I’m alright with that, though.

In my week’s worth of driving of 119.2 miles, it averages a combined fuel economy of 23.1 mpg — which is much lower than the 39.8 mpg I got with the Elantra Hybrid or the 36.2 mpg of the Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid. But given how the Elantra N sells itself for its performance, I’m actually much more surprised by what I achieved because I was really heavy on the acceleration a lot of the time.

More importantly, though, it matches the intensity and performance I get from driving EVs. Meaning, it’s no slouch from a stop to getting to top speed — without much of the long buildup that your average gas-powered car delivers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Hyundai Elantra N 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid Total miles driven 119.2 miles 182.1 miles 133 miles Average Fuel Economy 23.1 mpg 39.8 mpg 36.2 mpg Best short distance fuel economy 27 mpg 50 mpg N/A Best long distance fuel economy 25 mpg 48.6 mpg 50 mpg

2025 Hyundai Elantra N: What I Like

Charming sporty design

I still can’t believe that if you strip away its rear spoiler and vibrant paint job, the Elantra N is basically the same looking car I drove with the Elantra Hybrid. The design’s okay, but the added sporty cues go a long way to giving it a lot more charm.

First of all, it commands attention due to its contrasting paint job — like how it incorporates the black and red accent trims all around the body. It follows the same color cues as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but in sedan form. If I were still in my 20s and shopping around, its sporty design alone would easily get my attention.

Outstanding acceleration, tight steering

I also love how its sport-tuned suspension and low profile design makes it take tight turns and curves like a champ

Like I said, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is one of the most fun drives I’ve had in the last year. Its turbocharged engine rockets the Elantra N from a complete stop to cruising speed in no time at all, matching the torquey performance typical of most EVs.

I also love how its sport-tuned suspension and low profile design makes it take tight turns and curves like a champ, making it hug those corners much better than most sedans. Obviously, it’s a contrast to the driving performance I got from the Elantra Hybrid, made better by its sport driving mode that makes the steering feel stiffer — while also being accompanied by a dynamic exhaust with more pops and crackles.

Decent amount of room

Usually sporty cars don’t give you a lot of room on the inside, but the Elantra N is an outlier because of the amount of legroom it offers. In the driver’s seat, there’s plenty of room for me to move back the seat — while still offering enough legroom for the person sitting behind me. If that’s not enough, the trunk’s also sizable to fit my electric scooter horizontally.

NGS boost button

There’s a red button on the steering wheel that draws a lot of attention. I’m well aware of what it is because I pressed the same button on the Ioniq 5 N to inject extra power to its electric motor. It’s a lot like the Boost Button in the 2025 Genesis GV60, which gives the Elantra N a temporary boost for 20 seconds.

I tried this when I was at a complete stop and was instantly pushed back into the seat due to its intense acceleration. I also activated it at lower speeds to get a short speed burst. It’s a lot like Mario Kart when you get that mushroom and use it for that extra speed burst.

One trim that packs a lot of features

Unlike most cars, the Elantra N is available in just a single trim, with your choice between automatic or manual transmission. What I really like about this single trim is that it packages a lot of the features that are usually given as extras in other cars.

Meaning, you get the premium Bose sound system, adaptive cruise control, rear wheel spoiler, Android Auto/CarPlay integration, wireless charging, heated side mirrors, heated seats, and advanced safety features. And yes, it comes with a sunroof as well.

2025 Hyundai Elantra N: What I Don't Like

Tight bucket seats

Being a sporty car, it makes sense for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N to feature bucket seats. I like the small details that Hyundai adds here, like how the ‘N’ near the middle of the seats light up at night.

However, these bucket seats are really tight — making it feel uncomfortable for longer rides. I’m not a big person, but due to how these bucket seats flare out on the sides, it makes me feel very constricted. I just wish they were a smidge flatter around the side to make it feel less tight. Although it packs a lot of features, I’m surprised that it has manual seats.

Lots of hard plastic in interior

While the leather-strapped steering wheel and leather seats with Alcantara accents are nice touches, the rest of the interior feels and looks a bit flat — due in part to how it’s dominated by a lot of hard plastic. I was hoping for additional small details to distinguish it over the Elantra Hybrid’s dashboard, but it doesn’t do a whole lot to match the sporty style of its body.