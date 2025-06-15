I drove the 2025 Dodge Charger EV for a week — and it’s proof that muscle cars can embrace all-electric power

The Dodge Charger is a classic muscle car with a reputation for loud and proud automotive ingenuity that spans decades, earning itself a cult following with its powerful V8 engine. I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of them on the road with their obnoxiously loud exhaust systems, but the latest generation Dodge Charger evolves to embrace all-electric power.

Enthusiasts might scoff at this change, but after I drove the 2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack for a week, I can’t tell you how it’s a refreshing take that does nicely to embody the spirit of its racing heritage. Transformed into an EV, it comes with many of the comforts and conveniences that make it exhilarating to drive.

When most sporty EVs tend to be more compact in size, like the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe, the Dodge Charger EV isn’t afraid to show how it can still move and react just as well as them — while proving how embracing all-electric power doesn’t compromise its performance and identity.

2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack Battery 100.5 kWh / 93.3 kWh (usable) Motor dual-motor AWD 0 to 60 mph 3.3 seconds Range 241 miles Horsepower 630 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $64,995 Price Tested $78,970

2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Muscle cars have a reputation for being inefficient, but after driving a total of 356 miles in my week’s worth of testing, the 2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack proves to me it doesn’t sacrifice on performance. What is really impressive for a big-sized EV coup such as this is the 3.5 mi/kWh average efficiency I got out of it. Just as a comparison, it’s better than the BMW i4 M50, which still has the best driving performance in any EV I’ve tested in the last year.

I will admit that I mainly kept it in the eco driving mode, which still packs enough acceleration and response to make it a fun drive. There were a handful of times when I activated its power shot mode, which makes it rocket forward in an instant thanks to a temporary boost of 40 horsepower.

But the odd thing about its 3.5 mi/kWh efficiency is that if I were able to sustain that rate, it would give it a range of about 328 miles based on its usable 93.9 kWh battery — that’s better than the 241 range it’s rated for. I’m a little bit skeptical about this, but it manages to sustain an efficiency of 3.8 mi/kWh with one of my short distance driving tests.

In terms of charging the Dodge Charge EV, its 2.64 mi/hr average speed is decent, netting me about 27 miles of range overnight with Level 1 charging. Although, it falls way short compared to the class leading speed of 4.91 mi/hr I got with the Lucid Air Pure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe EV 2025 Lucid Air Pure Price tested $78,970 $76,575 $69,900 Total miles driven 276.3 miles 461.5 miles 393.5 miles Average Efficiency 3.5 mi/kWh 2.9 mi/kWh 4.3 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3 mi/kWh N/A 2.2 mi/kWh Best short distance driving efficiency 3.8 mi/kWh N/A N/A Level 1 charging rate 2.64 mi/hr 2.19 mi/hr 4.91 mi/hr

2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack: What I Like

Classic design meets modern aestehtics

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

For being imagined as an EV, I have to give Dodge credit for staying true to a classic design that’s iconic in so many ways. It definitely draws inspiration from the Charger’s design featured in the The Dukes of Hazzard TV show I remember watching as a kid, but with a few modern aesthetics — like the R-Wing front aero passthrough of its hood and wide frame body. On the road, it easily commands attention.

Instant power with PowerShot mode

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

If you’re looking for a thrill, I’d suggest trying out its PowerShot mode that briefly amplifies its performance with an additional 40 horsepower. From a complete stop, it catapults forward in an instant and hugs you tightly into the bucket seats — but I’ve also found it to work well on the highway to overtake slower cars. And yes, this mode also comes with extra fake engine noises to complement the experience.

Tuning its performance to your preference

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Part of its appeal as a muscle car is the ability to tune many of its settings, so that it drives and performs to your preference. It’s a lot like the customized driving experience that I saw with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, allowing me to adjust the Charger EV’s power output, traction control, suspension, steering, and much more. I know how this is valuable for enthusiasts because you don’t get this level of control with most EVs.

Fake engine noises

Another aspect that makes it embody the spirit of a muscle car are all the fake engine noises it produces, thanks in large part to the 18–speaker Alpine sound system in place complete with a subwoofer.

Honestly, it sounds obnoxious turning it on because of the roar it generates. I remotely turned on the Dodge Charger EV from inside my home and the bass from the fake engine noise easily resonated through the walls from outside — that’s how loud it is. Even though the video above doesn’t do justice to proving this, believe me when I say that it’s loud — and I love it for that. There’s the option to silence these fake noises, including the sounds as I’m actively driving it, but why would you? You're driving a muscle car, after all.

Spacious hatchback trunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Classified as a 2-door coupe, I’m really surprised by the amount of space there is with the trunk. That’s because it features a hatchback liftgate that opens up the entire back of the vehicle, including the rear window. This allows for a much wider opening that allows me to cram large sized items, like my JackRabbit OG2 Pro micro ebike, without having to fold it down to fit the trunk.