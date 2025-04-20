I drove the 2025 Rivian R1S for a week — here's my pros and cons

After I tested out the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri-Motor this past winter, I was left wanting more. That’s because it’s the most luxury electric pickup truck I’ve come across, supplanting the Ford F-150 Lightning as my favorite pickup.

Thankfully I didn’t have to wait long to try out its other EV, the Rivian R1S Tri-Motor.

Essentially, it’s the SUV equivalent of the R1T because it features the same elongated body design. But instead of a flatbed, the entire cabin space is closed off and offers 3-row seating. If you're like me and think the Kia EV9 is premium, then you’ll be astounded by the R1S.

While the base model, the R1S Dual Standard, has an MSRP of $75,900, the 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor I drove for a week balloons to a whopping $105,900 starting price. The exact trim with all the added features and options that I drove came out to a total of $111,200. It’s expensive to say the least, but valid due to all the features it offers.

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor 2025 Rivian R1S Dual Standard Battery 141.5 kWh 92.5 kWh Motor Tri-Motor AWD Dual-Motor AWD Range 371 miles 270 miles Horsepower 850 hp 533 hp Torque 1,103 lb-ft 610 lb-ft 0-60 mph 2.9 sec 4.5 sec Payload 1,984 lb 1,973 lb Wheels 20-inches 20-inches MSRP $105,900 $75,900

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Given how excited I was to put the Rivian R1S Tri-Motor to the test, it doesn’t shock me that I drove a total of 413 miles in my week’s worth of testing. On one hand, I’m really not thrilled to report that it achieves an average efficiency of 2.46 mi/kWh, but this result is much better than the dreaded 2.09 mi/kWh and 1.74 mi/kWh efficiencies I got from the Rivian R1T Tri-Motor and Chevy Silverado EV, respectively.

I was hoping for a smidge more because I was driving with mostly two people inside, so I can only imagine that the efficiency would drop dramatically the more people there are. Compared to similar luxury all-electric SUVs I’ve tested, the Rivian R1S Tri-Motor still trails many of them in this area — like the 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency of the Acura ZDX Type-S.

However, I’m happy to report that Level 1 charging is just as speedy as the R1T with a rate of 2.32 mi/hr through a standard 120V outlet. I did change the charging amperage down to 14 amps for safety reasons to not trip my breaker.

In total, 12.5 hours of charging added back 29 miles of range. In comparison, the Rivian R1T charged at the rate of 2.25 mi/hr. Of course, if you plan to drive longer daily, I would suggest installing a Level 2 charger to have your EV completely charged overnight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor 2025 Rivian R1T Tri-Motor 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Total miles driven 413 miles 326.6 miles 271.7 miles Average Efficiency 2.46 mi/kWh 2.09 mi/kWh 1.74 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 2.2 mi/kWh (36.6 miles of distance) N/A 1.7 mi/kWh (36.4 miles of distance) Level 1 charging rate 2.32 mi/hr 2.25 mi/hr 1.74 mi/hr

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor: What I like

Plenty of seating

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With its 3-row seating, you can comfortably pack up to seven people inside of the 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor. However, the third row seats have little leg room, unless the middle row moves up a little.

Nonetheless, it’s the kind of SUV that’s great for traveling long distances because the seats are all comfy.

Adaptive headlights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the coolest things about the Rivian R1S are its adaptive headlights, which I think are the most underrated features I’ve come across in EVs.

That’s because these headlights adapt to the road conditions by turning off certain LEDs so that they don’t blind drivers in front of you. This is especially noticeable when I activate auto high beams, where the R1S would scale back the lights when it senses another car — and then turn them back on.

High quality cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

No other EV I’ve tested to date matches the outstanding quality that the cameras all around the Rivian R1S capture. Everything is crisp and clear, but when there’s contrasting light conditions, I really enjoy how the wide dynamic range performance neutralizes the exposure — much like how the best camera phones do it.

I find the R1S cameras much more helpful than others because of the amount of detail they capture, which isn’t negatively affected at night like it can be on other cars.

Class-leading assisted cruise control

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like the R1T, the Rivian R1S offers the same class-leading assisted cruise control system that can apply any necessary braking and acceleration while maintaining cruising speed. This is all thanks to a combination of its sensors, radar, and cameras working in conjunction with one another for 360-degree awareness.

It’s very gentle with the acceleration, too, and reacts appropriately whenever a car suddenly crosses into my lane. In contrast, other systems tend to react too abruptly by applying a hard brake.

Gear Guard security

(Image credit: Future)

I really like how I can keep tabs on the R1S when it’s parked in a lot thanks to Rivian’s Gear Guard system, which activates the cameras to notify me when there’s activity — like when it sees someone nearby. Through the app, I can get a live feed of the cameras when I’m sent a notification about an event.

While I really appreciate this sentry of sorts, it does come at a cost. You’ll have to subscribe to Rivian’s Connect+ service, which costs $14.99 per month.

Huge trunk and frunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Rivian’s EVs continue to astound me for their utility, and the R1S is no different. That’s because it features a sizable trunk that fits my Jackrabbit OG2 micro bike with ease because it’s so wide. By pulling down the third-row seats, the trunk space is large enough to fit big boxes.

Meanwhile, its powered frunk is both wide and deep enough to store groceries and other smaller items with ease.

Digitally controlled air vents

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

You can tell when you’re dealing with a luxury vehicle when nearly every control is digital. Case in point, the air vents all throughout the dashboard in the Rivian R1S. There are clearly air vents all around, but controlling them is all done through the central touchscreen console.

It’s different and neat, but I really enjoy how the airflow matches what I select on the touchscreen — I can choose to have one vent blowing out more air while less on another.

Kneel mode

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I can’t deny how intimidating it is to drive the 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor because it’s so tall and wide. However, I really enjoy the small details — like how it lowers when I park.

This kneel mode actually lowers the R1S closer to the ground, making it much easier to get in and out. Once I kick the R1S into drive, it’ll adjust its height accordingly.

Smooth drive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Again, for something so large on the road, the Rivian R1S Tri-Motor offers a very smooth ride complete with a decent turning radius. That’s a welcome relief when it comes to making those tight turns, while the R1S's smooth acceleration and responsive steering makes it a breeze to drive. It’s so good with the drive that it didn't take me long to get acquainted with it.

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor: What I don't like