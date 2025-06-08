I drove the Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

I didn’t think I’d ever drive a G-Wagon in my lifetime, let alone one that runs on all-electric power, but after driving one for a week I can tell you it’s one of those specialized vehicles that has a purpose besides being a showoff piece. You don’t see them often on the road, so you know that it has to be a totally different breed of EV.

First of all, the $161,500 premium that the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 commands is like having a second mortgage for some people. That balloons up to a staggering $183,250 with the model I tested for a week that includes several upgrades — including the MANUFAKTUR Interior Plus that adds premium upholstery and accents that make the inside feel more like an upscale club than anything else.

I’ve driven my share of luxury EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq (a best electric car contender), but the Mercedes-Benz G 580 is truly in another class of luxury on its own. Here’s why.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 Battery 116 kWh Motor Four Permanently Excited Synchronous (PSM) Range 239 miles Horsepower 579 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $161,500 Price Tested $183,250

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Before I tell you what I like and don’t like about the Mercedes-Benz G 580, it’s worth visiting how it performs as an EV. Packed with a massive 116 kWh battery, I managed an average efficiency of 2.27 mi/kWh in my week’s worth of driving it for a total of 356 miles — which actually turns out to be better than the car maker’s estimate. Although, I wouldn’t go far to say that it breaks records

Given its tallness and massive size on the road, I was actually surprised by its 2.27 mi/kWh efficiency, which comes very close to matching the Rivian R1S and easily beats out the GMC Hummer EV. However, it lacks the range to make it a long distance driving champ, as its EPA-estimated 239 miles of range would mean more recharges along the way.

Despite this, I tested the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 at home with Level 1 charging. It consistently delivered a rate of about 2.74 mi/hr, which yields a decent amount of range overnight. However, I’d still recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home if you intend on driving it a lot every day.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor Total miles driven 356 miles 291.4 miles 413 miles Average Efficiency 2.27 mi/kWh 1.6 mi/kWh 2.46 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 2.45 mi/kWh 1.8 mi/kWh 2.2 mi/kWh Best short distance driving efficiency 2.16 mi/kWh 2.34 mi/kWh N/A Level 1 charging rate 2.74 mi/hr 2.09 mi/hr 2.32 mi/hr

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580: What I Like

G-Turn for a quick 360-degree spin

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Nothing stands out more with the Mercedes-Benz G 580 than activated its G-Turn feature, which essentially lets the vehicle spin in place due to how it features four independent electric motors to achieve this. It’s definitely a cool feature you don’t find in my vehicles, but I will say that it’s more of a showpiece than anything else.

When it’s activated, the G 580 creates a powerful rotational motion that can spin the vehicle in place. Trying it for the first time, I was surprised by how quickly it does it — instead of doing it in a slower motion. Another thing worth pointing out is that activating the feature does require several steps going through different menus, so I wouldn’t say it’s the most intuitive to perform. Still, it’s fun, neat, and definitely can help you turn around the opposite way when the road’s super narrow.

Sharpest looking driver's display