I drove the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS for a week — here's my pros and cons

When I drove the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV last year, I found it to be a modest option for those looking for a sportier all-electric SUV. However, that EV wasn’t without a few missing features that could justify its heftier cost.

Enter the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS, a much more aggressive trim that ups the power to a 615 hp performance which can get it moving from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Even with the additional power boost, the Blazer SS has an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range — which should ease some range anxiety for anyone who’s looking to drive it for longer distances. That's one of the biggest metrics I look at when judging the best electric cars out there.

After driving the Chevy Blazer SS for a week, it’s one of the options I’d recommend for those who can spend a bit more to have a sporty SUV that’s also well endowed with features.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS Battery 102 kWh Motor dual-motor AWD Range 303 miles Horsepower 615 hp Wheels 22-inches MSRP $59,590 Price Tested $64,675

2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I drove the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS farther than any other EV I’ve tested in the last year, reaching an astounding 547.2 miles in my week’s worth of driving. For all of its muscle power, however, I’m impressed that the Blazer reaches an average of 3 mi/kWh efficiency. I honestly thought it’d get much less considering its stronger performance.

Using my results with its 103 mWh battery capacity, it means that the Blazer SS could actually get up to 309 miles of range — which would be slightly better than its EPA-estimated rating of 303 miles. Even though I put it into Sport Mode plenty of times during my testing, it’s also impressive that I got an efficiency of 3.9 mi/kWh with one of my short distance driving tests.

I can’t overlook how much fun it is to drive the Blazer SS, but the 2025 Cadillac Optiq I tested is slightly more efficient — and cheaper too, which is surprising for a luxury EV. The only hesitation I have about the Blazer SS here is that it’s costly.

Over on the recharge side of things, the Blazer SS averages a rate of 2.78 mi/hr with Level 1 charging at home. That’s on the faster side from what I’ve seen in other EVs, but it lags behind the faster charging speeds I got with the Cadillac Optiq and Chevrolet Equinox EV LT.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT Total miles driven 547.2 miles 309.4 miles 351.6 miles Average Efficiency 3 mi/kWh 3.2 mi/kWh 3.5 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.5 mi/kWh 3.1 mi/kWh 3.7 mi/kWh Best short distance driving efficiency 3.9 mi/kWh 3.9 mi/kWh 4.5 mi/ kWh Level 1 charging rate 2.78 mi/hr 3.74 mi/hr 3.96 mi/hr

2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS: What I Like

Sporty and aggressive design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Blazer SS doesn’t see any significant design changes over last year’s model, but it’s still a sporty and aggressive design that gives it a commanding presence on the road.

The Blazer SS is pretty long overall, but it has a wide front hood and tapers a narrow backside that keeps it distinctively an SUV as opposed to a crossover. The front makes it look more assertive thanks in part to its large faux grille panels and a black accent that complements its radiant red paint job.

Excellent acceleration

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Most SUVs I’ve tested don’t pride themselves on power, but that’s exactly what makes the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS so fun to drive. For its size, I’m satisfied by its speedy acceleration and good handling, which allow it to quickly get up to cruising speed in an instant.

Overtaking slower cars on the highway is a breeze, especially in sport mode that tightens the steering and sharpens the throttle response. It almost drives similar to the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe and Mini Cooper Countryman EV when it comes to accelerating, but I wouldn’t go far to say it’s better at hugging curves.

Convenient super cruise control

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Since the Blazer SS implements the same Super Cruise Control system I’ve found impressive with EVs like the Cadillac Lyriq, Hummer EV, and Acura ZDX Type-S, it’s a convenience I’m always finding myself using for nearly all highway driving.

This is partly due to how the Super Cruise Control system will essentially drive for me, switch lanes if the car in front of me is going slower, and then come back to its lane once it passes the vehicle. It works surprisingly well, including how it behaves when another car abruptly enters my lane.

Extremely quiet interior space

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

In this price range, sound proofing is an attribute that’s a guaranteed standout, but the Blazer SS is shockingly almost silent at cruising speeds. If it weren’t for the Blazer SS's sporty driving experience, I would probably have a hard time staying awake while driving because it’s so soothing with its excellent sound proofing.

Handy head-up display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

For its cost, I’m happy that there’s a head-up display that conveniently shows my speed and driving directions. Not only is it visible on the brightest of days, but I also find it helpful in keeping my eyes on the road more than looking down to the touchscreen display for navigational directions.

Piercing red trimmed seats

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like last year’s model, the Blazer SS distinguishes its sporty demeanor by going with a red-and-black color scheme with the interior space — and it definitely makes a difference. The adrenaline red, perforated evotex seat trim makes it a comfy ride, while also making it harder to see stains from spilled drinks and other things.

Panoramic sunroof

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

On a few warmer days, I opened the sunroof to let in some breeze while driving. Your passengers in the rear can still enjoy the panoramic view of the sky, thanks to how the glass covers nearly the entirety of the roof. There’s a mechanical cover, too, that provides complete shade and privacy.

Spacious size trunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Without having to fold down the rear passenger seats, the Blazer SS trunk offers a ton of room that made it a breeze for me to carry my JackRabbit OG2 Pro micro ebike without having to remove its handlebars. There’s enough depth and width to carry larger payloads, which definitely adds to its utility.

Plus, the power lift gate is helpful when my hands are preoccupied by heavy groceries.

Stunning lighting unlock sequence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

At night I’m in for a treat each and every time I unlock the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS because of the pleasant light sequence it goes through.

It first starts with the turn signals going on briefly, which proceeds with the Chevy emblem on the middle of the bumper illuminating. Honestly, it never ceases to amaze me at how special it is to turn on the Blazer SS.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS: What I Don't Like

You’re paying a lot for a sporty EV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

EVs aren’t cheap, which is still one of the biggest reasons new car buyers are hesitant to get one. The 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS is no exception either with its $59,590 starting cost; that goes up to $64,675 for the model I tested that comes with packages and options.

I think it makes for a tough sell with the Blazer SS because the Cadillac Optiq is very similar while favoring a more elegant design for less power performance. Likewise, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT comes in at under $40,000 and has better range — at the expense of having only basic features.

Small rear window

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even though it might not be bothersome to other drivers, the small rear window of the Blazer SS does make it tough to see what’s directly behind me. The review camera mirror should help with this problem, but my eyes still have trouble trying to adjust to it — which is why I prefer sticking with the traditional mirror.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS: Bottom Line

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Blazer SS proves that all-electric SUVs can be just as sporty and fun to drive, without sacrificing on the utility that makes SUVs a workhorse in getting stuff done. For all its might and power, I’m also impressed by how efficient it is — which isn’t a characteristic I’d find with many sporty tuned EVs.

Although there’s a lot of charm with the Blazer SS design and packed features, its high price will make you think long and hard if it’s right for you. Yes, it can certainly suffice as a family vehicle thanks to its roomy interior space, but there are other EVs that offer the same for much less.

While the Chevrolet Equinox EV still gets my attention more for its much lower cost and better efficiency, that EV doesn’t come close to matching the power performance and myriad of premium features that come with the Blazer SS.

