I drove the Chevrolet Silverado EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

By
published

It's one beast of an electric pickup truck

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)
Out of all the types of cars I’d think about buying next, pickup trucks have become the front runners because of their utility. I raved about the compact size of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz not long ago, but its poor gas economy means more out-of-pocket costs in the long run for gasoline. That’s why I’m thrilled to go back to testing an electric vehicle with the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range that I drove for a week has an EPA-estimated 408 miles of range. However, it does come in at a whopping $83,045 with all the options thrown in ($75,195 MSRP). That’s substantially more than the $42,650 cost of the Hyundai Santa Cruz that I’ve tested, but the Silverado EV is a much bigger beast — making it closer in common to the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lighting.

Not only will I tell you how its pricey cost justifies its worth over cheaper gas-powered pickup trucks, but I’ll also tell you how efficient it is compared to other electric pickup trucks.

Image 1 of 34
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range

Battery

N/A

Motor

Dual Motor 4WD

Range

408 miles

Horsepower

645 hp

Wheels

22-inches

MSRP

$75,195

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range: Testing Summary

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV efficiency rating shown on display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I drove a total of 271.1 miles in my week’s worth of testing the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV. It’s a little less than the mileage I put up with the Rivian R1T, but more importantly, it fails to match its rival’s efficiency. At 1.7 mi/kWh, it has the worst efficiency in all the electric vehicles I’ve tested in the past year.

However, electric pickup trucks aren’t known for their efficiency — but rather, their ability to carry and tow large payloads. You’re not buying the Chevy Silverado EV to reach the efficiency of smaller, more aerodynamic vehicles like the Lucid Air Pure. Still, it would’ve been nice if it could match the efficiency I got from the Rivian R1T. Then again, I did drive the Silverado in colder temperatures than the Rivian, so that could be what’s impacting its efficiency.

When it comes to recharging, I definitely recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home, especially if you intend on driving it a lot daily. With Level 1 charting at home, it was averaging a rate of 1.74 miles of range for every hour of charging. Again, that’s slower than the Rivian, but there are others that are much slower.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV

2025 Rivian R1T

Total miles driven

271.7 miles

326.6 miles

Average Efficiency

1.74 mi/kWh

2.09 mi/kWh

Long distance driving efficiency

1.7 mi/kWh at 36.4 mi distance

N/A

Level 1 charging rate

1.74 mi/hr

2.25 mi/hr

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range: What I Like

Large frunk

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV frunk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the selling points for the Chevy Silverado EV is that it packs a big frunk. Similar to the one in the Ford F-150 Lightning, there’s a ton of space inside of the frunk to store groceries, checked luggage, and more. Really, it would make such a scene at a tailgating event when it automatically opens up — perhaps to stow a cooler full of brewskies or something.

Cool unlock light sequence

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV light up sequence.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Similar to the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Silverado EV also boasts a neat lighting sequence when it’s locked and unlocked. The cascading light bar on the front gradually illuminates toward the emblem on the grill, which eventually all remain on while the headlights turn on. It’s clearly all for show, but it’s a small detail that makes a statement whenever I approach the pickup truck with the FOB in my hand.

Super Cruise Control

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV super cruise control.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like the Cadillac Lyriq, the Chevrolet Silverado EV makes driving easier for anyone thanks to its Super Cruise Control system. It’s one of my favorite assisted cruise control systems because of its ability to apply the necessary braking and acceleration while maintaining cruise control speed.

What makes it superior, though, is its ability to change lanes all on its own if it senses that the car in front of you is going slower than your cruising speed. If that’s not enough, it will also go back to the original lane once it overpasses the car. Now that’s convenient.

Bright head up display

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV head up display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I really enjoy the head up display because it’s large and bright, making it much easier to view key metrics like my speed and navigation. The best part though is its size and visibility. Even on a bright sunny day, I can easily make out the head up display on the windshield — which I think is more convenient than looking down into the cluster display above the steering wheel. This offers way less distractions.

Spacious interior

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV rear seats.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

You’ll be able to comfortably fit 5 adults into the cabin space of the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Not only are the seats plush and comfortable for long drives, but there’s also a lot of storage everywhere — including a small shelf in the dashboard of the passenger side seat. If that’s not enough, there’s ample legroom to easily stretch out your legs in the rear.

Massive flatbed

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Thanks to its flatbed, there’s more utility in a vehicle like this not only because of the amount of room it has, but also because you can pull down the back seats and open up the space in between to have more room to snake stuff from the flatbed. This is important because it essentially extends the length of what you can carry with the flatbed.

Drives nicely

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV steering wheel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Given that it has a 645 hp performance, the Silverado EV is no slouch when it comes to accelerating to cruising speed. For something massive in size, it’s really impressive that it accelerates almost like other sporty SUVs I’ve tested, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and Acura ZDX Type-S.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range: What I Don't Like

Poor efficiency

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV wheels closeup.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

As much as I understand how it prioritizes power over efficiency, the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s 1.74 mi/kWh efficiency is the lowest average I’ve tested in any EV. I really would’ve preferred to see it at least clear the 2 mi/kWh, which the Rivian R1T did in my testing.

What does it all mean? Well, it means that it could cost you more in electricity because of how it’s not as efficient. Since Chevy doesn’t disclose the actual size of its battery, let’s assume it’s similar to the 141.5 kWh battery in the Rivian R1T. This means that the Silverado EV would get a range of about 246 miles before it needs to be recharged, while the Rivian’s better 2.09 mi/kWh efficiency would yield a range of about 295 miles. The difference between them adds up in the long run.

No cover with fixed moonroof

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

On one hand I really enjoy that it features a sprawling panoramic fixed moonroof, which offers breathtaking views. I’m okay that it doesn’t open up like other sunroofs, but I wish there was a cover for it. Despite having a coating to protect me from UV rays, it doesn’t block out the sun’s potent rays from entering the cabin space. For those trying to doze off, it could be problematic.

No CarPlay or Android Auto

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV dashboard screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There’s no support for CarPlay or Android Auto, which means that I’m forced to use its built-on infotainment. Even though it’s based off Android with preloaded apps like Google Maps for navigation, I still would prefer the conveniences of having CarPlay or Android Auto.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Extended Range: Bottom Line

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV is a monster of an EV. Its sheer size on the road undoubtedly commands attention as it blends the cost-savings of electric power with the utility that pickup trucks are known for. Unless your job requires the extra utility of a pickup truck, it’s hard a recommendation for the average person to make it their daily driver.

But despite that, it’s the utility of the Silverado EV that makes it shine. That additional access to the flatbed from the backseat makes it even more valuable, while all the extra premium features thrown in make it a fun and comfortable ride. Pickup trucks aren’t known for their 0 to 60 times, but this one would smoke all of them with its continuous and smooth acceleration.

More from Tom's Guide

