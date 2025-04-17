5 coolest EVs I saw at the New York Auto Show 2025

The New York Auto Show 2025 is here, providing a sneak peek at upcoming EVs hitting the market this year (and next). From off-roading hatchbacks, to 3-row full-sized SUVs, I got a first look at many of these new models, so I can tell you exactly which ones stand out the most.

I’ve been testing electric cars for nearly a year now, including the most efficient EVs. So I’m more particular about what features stand out with today’s electric vehicles. Similar to past auto shows, there’s an assortment of manufacturers showing off their latest models. From luxury brands to household names, nearly every car maker has at least one all-electric model.

After checking out a dozen of EVs at the New York Auto Show 2025, here are the 5 coolest models I think you should know about.

Lucid Gravity

Coolest feature: Panoramic glass front

Panoramic glass front MSRP: $94,900

$94,900 Availability: Now

No other EV stood out more to me at the 2025 New York Auto Show than the Lucid Gravity. This full-size luxury SUV features 3-row seating that can accommodate 7 adults with ease.

Coming across the Lucid Gravity for the first time, I took notice of its trunk — which I’m excited for because it looks like you can add an accessory that converts it into a cushioned seat. For anyone big on tailgating, this makes an impression, but there’s still so much more to this EV.

Inside, there’s an interesting design choice in the way the roof is constructed because the front portion is covered by glass. Secondly, the sprawling ultra-wide panoramic display dominates the dashboard. It also helps that Lucid keeps to a minimalist design language with the interior, so there’s plenty of legroom.

What’s really remarkable about the Lucid Gravity is how it has an EPA-estimated range of 450 miles. Efficiency is at the core of Lucid’s philosophy, so I’m really impressed by the claims.

Given how I got an efficiency of 4.3 mi/kWh from the 2025 Lucid Air Pure, I would be seriously impressed if the Gravity could exceed it.

Kia EV4

Coolest feature: Sharp, angular body design

Sharp, angular body design MSRP: N/A

N/A Availability: early 2026

One of my favorite EVs of the last year is the Kia EV9, a massive 3-row full-size SUV with insane features. While I really love it, the EV9 is really expensive — which is why I’m excited for the Kia EV4.

The EV4 is a full-size sedan that takes the distinctive design language of the EV9, but delivers it in a smaller package that should be easier to drive. Right away, the first thing that stands out with this EV is its hard angled exterior design. For a sedan, it’s definitely unusual looking — but one that helps at making it stand out.

The 2026 Kia EV4 GT-Line I checked out at the show features a 81.4 kWh battery that has an EPA-rated range of 330 miles. That’s really good, and I’m curious if it can even surpass the comparable Hyundai Ioniq 6 I’ve tested with its efficiency.

On the inside of the EV4, there’s a decent amount of space and I can clearly see how it borrows some of the EV9’s aesthetics — like the center armrest and ambient lighting around. For an all-electric sedan, the EV4 has decent room on the inside.

While it’s nowhere as impressive in scope compared to the EV9, the most appealing part about the EV4 could be its price. Kia hasn’t officially come out to say what that price is, but it’s tipped to come in at under $40,000. Given how the average EV cost is still thousands more than that, a sub-$40,000 cost would make the EV4 a Tesla Model 3 killer.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Coolest feature: Relaxation seats

Relaxation seats MSRP: $62,000

$62,000 Availability: spring 2025

With the popularity of the Kia EV9, I’m not surprised that Hyundai is leaning on the same platform with its Ioniq 9 — the latest all-electric model that supplements the car maker's Ioniq lineup. In fact, the Ioniq 9 joins the crossover Ioniq 5 and sedan Ioniq 6. Similar to the EV9, the Ioniq 9 is a three-row SUV with seating up to 7 people.

The design of the Ioniq 9 is interesting because it’s clearly not copying everything about the EV9. To me, it looks more like a bigger version of the Hyundai Kona Electric with its distinctive LED strip on the front and slightly bubbled look. Just like the EV9, though, the Ioniq 9 leverages these LED accents on its front bumper to stand out.

For the passengers in the back, I love how the second row features "relaxation seats" that can fully recline — complete with leg rests. On top of the extra utility the Ioniq 9 offers with its third row seating, you can collapse them down to make more room for the trunk. Speaking of the trunk, it’s really fascinating how Hyundai designs the back-half of this vehicle because it looks very boxy.

Along with its hefty size, the Ioniq 9 has a 110.3 kWh battery that delivers an EPA-estimated range of 335 miles. This calculates to an efficiency of about 3.03 mi/kWh, which is pretty good considering this EV's massive size.

Subaru Trailseeker

Coolest feature: Massive trunk space

Massive trunk space MSRP: N/A

N/A Availability: early 2026

Adding a second all-electric model to its lineup, the Subaru Trailseeker takes everything I like about the Subaru Solterra, but bigger. From the outside, it has less of that futuristic design that makes the Solterta stand out. However, it looks distinctively more Subaru-like — almost remarkably similar to the Outback.

This makes a lot of sense given how the Outback's so beloved. You could argue that the design is more contemporary, which some would prefer over the dramatic looks of most EVs.

On the inside, the Subaru Trailseeker features a very similar driver's side seat with its cockpit-style steering wheel and bucket seats. There's definitely a lot more room, especially in the trunk where the Trailseeker clearly has an advantage over the current Solterra.

This all-electric SUV features a powerful electric dual motor that produces approximately 375 horsepower performance, which should be more than ample to carry heavier payloads in the trunk. While powerful, the only downside is that the Trailseeker packs a rather small 74.7 kWh battery that is rated for 260 miles of range.

Toyota bZ4X

Coolest feature: Body redesign

Body redesign MSRP: $37,070

$37,070 Availability: now

Toyota's first EV left me wanting more, since it didn't make as much of an impression as I thought it would. That’s why I'm excited for the 2025 Toyota bZ4X.

This year's model brings a refreshed body design that tones down the hard angled lines of its predecessor, softened a bit instead with some curves around the body and a new Nightshade edition that gives it a stealthier look. I really like this combination, as it gives the bZ4X a sportier and aggressive look.

There’s not a whole lot different on the inside from what I’ve previously seen in last year’s model, but this crossover SUV packs plenty of room. When it comes to range, though, it’s still stuck at 252 miles — which I think is pretty low by today’s standards. In other words, this EV is still something you’ll have to charge frequently.

Despite this, a lease or purchase of the 2025 Toyota bZ4X comes with complimentary charging through EVgo’s charging network for an entire year. That alone should be an incentive, especially when this year’s model comes in much less than last year. With an MSRP of $37,070, it’s a substantial savings over the $43,070 cost of the 2024 model.