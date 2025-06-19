I've tested 20+ vehicles so far this year — here's my 5 favorite EVs

We’re more than halfway through the year and I’ve practically driven a new car or truck each week. That’s 20+ vehicles I’ve been behind the wheel of to test their performance and efficiency, but there were clearly a handful of models I’d consider to be contenders for the best electric cars you can buy.

From efficient models that get more range out of their batteries, to luxury vehicles that inundate you with features, there’s an EV for everyone — and at every price point too, since that’s one of the biggest things I look at.

All of the EVs I’ve tested this year go through the same process, like finding out how fast or slow they charge at home on Level 1 charging. That’s why I can tell you exactly how they compare to one another.

Out of all the cars I’ve tested, these are the five that have impressed me the most.

Mini Cooper Countryman EV

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I Like Outstanding driving performance

3.2 mi/kWh average efficiency

Excellent sound system

Super sharp OLED display What I Don't Like Short range

My favorite EV I’ve tested so far this year isn’t just the most fun drive I’ve had, but it’s also something I could afford — which says a lot about it. I wasn’t expecting a whole lot out of the Mini Cooper Countryman EV ahead of me week’s worth of driving, but I was in for a surprise.

For starters, it has the most responsive driving performance, which for being a compact crossover SUV isn’t something I’d expect. Not only does it offer tight steering to hug curves very well, but it’s backed by a dual electric motor that musters up a strong 308hp performance that propels the vehicle forward with great responsiveness.

Seriously, it’s like driving a sports car — but it’s an SUV.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside of the Mini Cooper Countryman EV, I’m astounded by the amount of space it offers, including a sizable trunk. What makes it different from other EVs, though, is the circular OLED display smacked in the middle of the dashboard that’s a sight to behold. There’s also the pop-up head-up display panel that gives the driver’s side a cleaner look.

And finally, I cannot believe that it starts at $45,200, which is something I could afford and one of the more modest priced EVs on this list.

Read our full Mini Cooper Countryman EV review.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I Like Retro meets modern design

Spacious 3-row seating

3 mi/kWh tested average efficiency

Smooth driving experience What I Don't Like Pricey

Limited range for a van

There are few all-electric vans on the market, which is exactly why the Volkswagen ID.Buzz makes such an impression on me. First of all, no other EV turned heads on the road, or attracted candid conversations with strangers than the ID.Buzz — which proves how a thoughtful design can make a big difference.

On the road, the ID.Buzz blends the classic looks of the Bus and applies a modern aesthetic that gets attention thanks in part to the vibrant paint jobs it’s available in. It also helps that its offers 3-row seating, complete with 2nd-row captain’s chairs that can recline back to make long trips much more relaxed.

For being a taller vehicle on the road, I’m surprised about its smooth driving experience, which also features excellent adaptive cruise control that gives the vehicle control of the driving. Plus, it’s proven to be efficient for its size by reaching an average rate of 3 mi/kWh in my testing. The only downside is that it’s really pricey and has limited range.

Read our full Volkswagen ID.Buzz review.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I Like Ultra affordable cost

Outstanding 3.5 mi/kWh efficiency

Sporty looks

Fast Level 1 charging speed What I Don't Like Manual seats

No wireless charging pad

The average EV costs about $57,734 according to Kelly Blue Book. That’s still way more than I’d like to spend for my next car, which is why the Chevrolet Equinox EV is such a refreshing change from the $50,000+ prices I see attached to a lot of the models.

With a $35,995 starting price for the LT trim, the Equinox EV proves you don’t need to spend a fortune.

Beyond the price, it’s hard to overlook the amazing 3.5 mi/kWh average efficiency I got driving it for a week. That should assuage any range anxiety because of its EPA-estimated 315 miles of range. Combined with its price, the Equinox' excellent efficiency adds to its value. It also has a pleasant design that doesn’t look boring. In fact, its hard lines give it a slight sporty appeal from the front.

However, the downside of being a cheaper EV is that it’s stripped of many features. For example, the Equinox EV LT offers manual seats, including the driver’s seat. It also doesn’t come with wireless charging. These are some of the omissions you’ll have to settle with, but you get one of the most affordable and efficient EVs on the market.

Read our full Chevrolet Equinox EV LT review.

Rivian R1S

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I Like Best in class adaptive cruise control

Tons of premium features

Spacious size

Usable frunk space What I Don't Like Expensive

The Rivian R1S is one of the most expensive EVs I’ve tested so far this year, and with good reason. This full-sized SUV is a beast on the road, partly due to how it stands very tall and has a wide base, but it also has this kneeling function that lowers itself when it’s in park.

Rivian packs a ton of premium features, including the sharpest looking cameras all around the vehicle, which also are helpful with some of its assisted features — like adaptive cruise control.

It’s one of the most confident systems I’ve tested because the Rivian R1S reacts very well to cars coming and out of lanes, by applying the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain its cruising speed.

Other premium features include its panoramic fixed glass roof, automatic powered frunk, luxury seats and digital air vents.

However, all of this comes at the expense of a really heavy vehicle that reached an average efficiency of 2.46 mi/kWh in my testing. It could’ve been worse, but at least it packs large sized batteries that give it an EPA-estimated rating of 371 miles.

Read our full Rivian R1S review.

Dodge Charger EV

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I Like Sporty design

Spacious interior

Large hatchback trunk space

Outstanding driving performance

Surprisingly good efficiency What I Don't Like No cover for glass roof

Expensive cost

A classic reimagined, the Dodge Charger EV proves how muscle cars can easily impress by being transformed into an all-electric model. It’s the only sporty EV to impress me this year, and that’s not because it’s a rare sight on the road.

In true muscle car fashion, the Dodge Charger EV keeps its classic design cues with its long hood and wide body frame. What’s even more attention grabbing is the engine noise it simulates when it’s turned on — along with the sounds it makes accelerating, just to emulate the look and feel of its gas-guzzling ancestors.

Naturally, its sporty feel and intense acceleration makes it a fun drive, including the PowerShot mode that injects extra power to its electric motors to make it move. For car enthusiasts, there’s a lot of tuning to adjust the steering, power output, traction control, suspension, and more.

Read our full Dodge Charger EV review.