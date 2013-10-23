Watch the Most-Pirated Movies (legally): Oct. 2013

It seems like a lot of people are catching up on this summer's movies. These 10 films, all released in summer 2013, were the most pirated movies using BitTorrent software last week, according to file-sharing news blog TorrentFreak.

But you can also watch most of these flicks without breaking the law. Here's how you can see these hot movies legally.

"Man of Steel"

Superman returns to the big screen in this film starring Henry Cavill as theman from Krypton and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

The movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download.

iTunes (comes out Nov. 12): $14.99 purchase

Amazon: $18.99 DVD purchase

Netflix: $4.99/month for its basic DVD rental service

"Pacific Rim"

Giant robots are humanity's last hope against an alien threat in summer 2013's science-fiction spectacle starring Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam.

iTunes: $19.99 purchase

Google Play: $14.99 purchase or $3.99 rental

Amazon Instant: $19.99 purchase

Xbox Live: $4.99 rental

PlayStation Network: $14.99 purchase or $3.99 rental

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Despicable Me 2"

A sequel to the 2010 film about an evil villain with a heart of gold, this movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.96.

iTunes (coming soon): $14.99

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Despicable Me 2" is still playing in some theaters.

MORE: Where to Watch Your Favorite TV Shows Online



If you still haven't seen the first "Despicable Me," you can get it online via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, or get the DVD on Netflix, Redbox or Amazon.

"White House Down"

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx star in this action thriller about an attack on the White House.

iTunes: $14.99 purchase

Google Play: $14.99 purchase

Amazon Instant: $14.99 purchase

PlayStation Network: $14.99 purchase

"The Lone Ranger"

Based on the beloved 1930s radio show, "The Lone Ranger" stars Armie Hammer as the masked vigilante cowboy and Johnny Depp as his sidekick, Tonto, in the American Old West.

MORE:40 Best Free Apps for iPhone

The movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.96.

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Kick-Ass 2"

The sequel to the 2010 movie about teenagers who become superheroes, this movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.86.

If you haven't seen the original "Kick-Ass," you can get it online via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, or get the DVD on Netflix, Redbox or Amazon.

"Elysium"

Matt Damon dons arobotic exosuit to get from the slums of future-Earth to the utopian space station Elysium in a mission to save humanity.

iTunes: $9.99 purchase

"2 Guns"

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg play undercover cops who weren't aware they were on the same side until their investigations go awry.

iTunes (comes out Nov. 5): $14.99 purchase

MORE: 10 TV Guide Apps for Your Smartphone or Tablet



DVD becomes available Nov. 19 and can be preordered on Amazon for $19.99.

"The Internship"

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson play two men who try for a midlife career change and enter Google's competitive internship program.

iTunes: $14.99 purchase or $5.99 rental

Google Play: $12.99 purchase or $4.99 rental

Amazon Instant: $14.99 purchase or $5.99 rental

Xbox Live: $13.49 purchase or $4.99 rental

"Monsters University"

This animated prequel to "Monsters Inc." stars the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman as the beloved monsters Mike and Sully before they became best friends.

iTunes (comes out Oct. 29): $17.99 purchase

Google Play: $19.99 purchase

Amazon Instant: $19.99 purchase

Xbox Live: $19.99 purchase

Email jscharr@techmedianetwork.com or follow her@JillScharr and Google+. Follow us@TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.

