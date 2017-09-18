You Can Finally Turn Off That Bixby Button: Here's How

Perhaps the least useful feature on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 is a button dedicated to Samsung's personal assistant, Bixby. While it now offers voice assistance, the button previously only brought up the AI's home screen.

Thankfully, Samsung is finally letting users deactivate the button entirely. Sammobile first reported the update.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

In a new update that is slowly rolling out to phones, users can turn the button off. It's better than nothing, especially for those who accidentally hit the button because it was so close to the volume down switch, but many would prefer the extra button be used to launch an app of their choice.

To deactivate the button, just go to the Bixby home screen and, if your phone has received the update, the option will be right on top. While pressing the key won't do anything, holding it down will still turn on Bixby Voice. And if you want to go back to Bixby home, you can still swipe left from the home screen.