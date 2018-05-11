TCL's Awesome 55-Inch 4K TV Goes on Sale for $499

One of our favorite TVs is getting a serious price cut this weekend, but only for a day.

Starting Saturday, May 11, Best Buy will take off $100 from the TCL 55-inch P605 4K Roku TV, dropping its price to just $499.99.

To be clear, finding a sub-$500 55-inch 4K HDTV is not as challenging as it sounds. This Insignia 55-inch 4K Roku TV is selling for $379.99. What makes the TCL deal standout is that TCL's P605 TV is rated as the best value TV of 2017 by many tech outlets, beating out every other budget TV in terms of both high-end features and performance.

It's worth noting that TCL just launched its 2018 update to this TV. The new $649 model offers more local dimming zones than its predecessor (96 vs. 72) and it's also available in a 65-inch size. But in terms of value, the 2017 model is still the TV of choice for cash-strapped shoppers who want a TV that's both inexpensive and capable of delivering an excellent picture.

Just be warned that Best Buy's sale lasts 24 hours only and will end Saturday at 11:59 p.m CT.