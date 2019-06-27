Forget the Galaxy Fold: Samsung Is Rushing Out a Huawei Mate X Killer

Samsung might try to beat Huawei in the launch of a fold-out smartphone, according to a new report. And this one could be even better than the one Huawei had cooking.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Korean tech giant has already started mass production on a fold-out phone that would fold in the opposite direction of its current Galaxy Fold, according to a report from the Korea Herald. The report, which was earlier cited by SamMobile, suggested that Samsung has started production on the parts for the device. It might have also started production on the foldable phone itself.

But arguably the most important aspect of the report is the claim that Samsung wants to get it to store shelves as quickly as possible and beat Huawei to the punch with its Mate X. More specifically, Samsung wants to be the first company to deliver a fold-out phone and not let Huawei's Mate X take the crown.

MORE: Samsung Will Release Foldable Galaxy Clamshell Like the Razr (Report)

The move comes after Huawei decided recently to push back the launch of its Mate X from June to September. In a statement at the time, Huawei said that its phone wasn't yet ready and it didn't want to launch it until the company knew its smartphone could deliver a compelling experience

That stands in stark contrast to Samsung, which tried to launch the Galaxy Fold in April, only to be thwarted by design problems that led to broken or malfunctioning screens. The company was forced to delay the Galaxy Fold, and there is no release date in sight. We've only heard that most of the problems have been fixed.

That all makes the Korea Herald report even more interesting. After all, if Samsung has yet to get its first Galaxy Fold right, why would the company want to try and launch another foldable ahead of Huawei just to be first to the market? It would be an odd and risky choice.

Still, Samsung hasn't confirmed the report, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. But if anything is clear, Samsung and Huawei are in a foldable fight that won't end anytime soon.