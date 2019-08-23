Huawei Mate X Hands-On: First Impressions, Specs and a New Release Date

Editor's Note (August 23): Huawei is pushing back the release of the Mate X once again, from September to November. In more positive news, the Mate X will use an updated CPU, the Kirin 990, according to a Huawei executive.



The rumors were true: Huawei has entered the foldable fold fray, with the Huawei Mate X — a foldable phone that’s packed with innovation including 5G connectivity and a fast-charging dual battery.

Huawei Mate X, mid-fold

Announced at Mobile World Congress 2019, the Mate X is an entirely new form factor for Huawei that uses two screens that then flip together, becoming an 8-inch tablet. Huawei is using something called a Falcon Wing design for its folding process that allows the screen to fold from underneath to create the bigger screen.

It’s an impressive design, but it won’t come cheap: the Mate X will cost an eye-watering €2,299 (around $2,602 based on currency conversions) for an 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. To put that in context, Samsung lists a starting price of $1,980 for its flexible Galaxy Fold phone.

Huawei Mate X, fully extended

Huawei unveiled the Mate X at a Feb. 24 event to kick off this year’s Mobile World Congress, and we had the chance to test the Mate X for ourselves. We were blown away. This might be the coolest piece of tech we’ve seen in years — assuming we can get our hands on a finished product.

Mate X availability

A lot has happened since we first tried out the Mate X. Samsung's Galaxy Fold was to have made its debut in April, but some reviewers who had early access to the phone ran into problems with the Fold's display. Samsung spiked the launch while it worked out solutions to those problems, and we're still waiting for a new release date.

Why is that relevant to the Mate X? Because the outpouring of bad publicity for Samsung has apparently rattled Huawei enough to get the Chinese phone maker to delay the Mate X's launch. Instead of debuting in June as originally planned, the Mate X will now launch in September, giving Huawei more time to test out its foldable phone. “We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation,” a Huawei spokesperson told CNBC when announcing the delay.



One other factor that's sprung up since Mobile World Congress hangs over the Mate X: Huawei has landed on the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List, which means U.S. firms can't supply it with hardware or software. Huawei says this doesn't impact the Mate X, but it did scrap plans for a new MateBook laptop because of the ban.



What it’s like to use a foldable phone

Huawei bills the Mate X as "world’s slimmest" foldable phone. At a time when foldable phones are very much in their infancy, this isn’t the biggest-ever boast, but fold the Mate X — and it does fold flat — and the device is just 11 millimeters thick (or 0.43 inches). Compare that to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is reportedly 17mm thick, and this is one svelte device.

The Mate X, folded up

The Mate X’s 8-inch display is divided into two panels when the device is folded — one 6.6-inch screen that would serve as your "main" smartphone display, and another on the back that measures 6.38-inches and sits flush with the bar that houses the phone’s camera stack, USB Type-C port and much of its other circuitry.

The device is heavier than your average smartphone, but not as hefty as you’d expect. In fact, holding it our hands, the Mate X felt quite light when it was folded out in full tablet mode, and would certainly weigh in as one of the lighter 8-inch tablets out there. It was only when we held the device in our hands shut that all that extra hardware really made its presence known.

Typing on the Mate X

Huawei said at Mobile World Congress that it was still ironing out the software of the prototype unit we handled, and based on our experience with it, that seems to be the case. There's a lag of a few seconds when the Mate X is figuring out that it needs to change the screen orientation, and when the device was folded, it didn’t always know which side of the screen to use. In fact, the Mate X lit whichever side was facing down in the palm of our hand, until we powered the display off and then on again.

The foldable display flexes a complete 180 degrees and then latches shut. There’s a button on the top of the bar, below the cameras, that unhinges the screen so it can be folded out. While we couldn’t fold the phone ourselves — Huawei reps handled that task — we were able to press that button which makes the display pop out. There’s a definite mechanical feedback to it, but in a way that feels right.

Mate X specs



Huawei Mate X

Unfolded Display (Resolution)

8-inch OLED (2480 x2200)

Folded Display (Resolution)

6.6 inches (2480 x 1148) + 6.4 inches (2480 X 982)

CPU

Kirin 980 (Kirin 990 claimed for production model) RAM

8GB

Storage

512GB

Expandable?

Yes, up to 256GB

Cameras

40 MP (wide-angle), 16 MP (ultra wide angle), 8 MP (telephoto)

Battery

4,500 mAh

OS

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1

Connectivity

5G

Color

Interstellar Blue



A flexible, 4K display

When shut, the Mate X offers a front-facing 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2480 x 1148 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. That’s complimented by a back screen measuring 6.38 inches (2480 x 892 resolution, 25:9 aspect ratio).

The Mate X has an 8-inch unfolded display

We watched as the Mate X changed from a phone into a tablet while browsing YouTube. The video looked fantastic on the 8-inch screen, as the device played 4K footage of a vibrant Macaw parrot. The bird’s red, yellow and blue feathers popped off the display along with the verdant greens of the foliage behind it, and the picture was as crisp, bright and satisfying as any we’ve encountered in previous Huawei flagships.

Interestingly, you can use the Mate X unfolded in either vertical or horizontal orientation. However, because the aspect ratio is nearly that of a square, it doesn’t make much of a difference which way you hold the device. As a bonus though, when you lay the Mate X flat with the bar at the opposite end from where you’re sitting, it kind of props the "top" of the display up, which may provide a slightly more ergonomic touch typing experience.

Cameras in focus



The Mate X’s sidebar houses its Leica camera lenses, which is why its displays extend from edge-to-edge — there’s no need for camera cut-outs. Instead, the lenses can be used in any orientation to take photos or selfies. That means no matter which way you’re shooting, you’re always using the best (and only) lenses — and you can use all the tools in the Camera app, from videos to Portrait Mode and more.

Taking pictures with the Mate X

The secondary screen also handles some really interesting tasks, including acting as a mirror for when you take a picture of someone. That lets them see exactly what they are going to look like before a picture is taken. We tried this out for ourselves in a private demo of the Mate X, and it’s an unexpectedly useful feature (though you might end up looking at yourself in the mirror preview as the shutter clicks, as we did).

The strip that carries the cameras is the beating heart of the device. It's here that Huawei has managed to squeeze in the Kirin processor, the 5G modem and all those Leica lenses.

The back of the Mate X

As for the lenses, Huawei still wouldn't give us a definitive answer as to what cameras the device uses. It did hint that they were the same quality of lenses on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (For what it's worth, the specs sheet for the Mate X says the phone offers a 40-megapixel wide angle lens, 16-MP ultra wide angle lens and 8-MP telephoto shooter.) Given it's looking like a June launch date for the Mate X, though, it is likely that we may have just seen the lenses that will be on the upcoming P30 Pro, which is set to debut at the end of March. Obviously that's pure speculation, but with a March 26 unveiling for the P30, it would make sense as to why Huawei is being coy about the cameras.

Power and performance

Huawei is pulling out all the stops in other areas, too. Huawei bills the Mate X as "the world’s fastest foldable 5G phone." (Try saying that 10 times fast.) It’s a claim Samsung might take issue with, since its Galaxy Fold that will offer 5G connectivity, though only in one version.

The Mate X boasts some power in it, too. It uses a quartet of 5G antennas to connect to the 5G networks coming online this year. Huawei reckons a 1GB movie will take around three seconds to download on this device over 5G. There’s a Kirin 980 processor and the Balong 5000 modem on board.

Huawei Mate X on display

The battery tech for the Mate X is literally two-fold, with two batteries adding up to 4,500 mAh powering the thing. Huawei has sped up charging, with a 55-watt fast charger that will get you to 85 percent power after just 30 minutes.

Outlook

On paper, Huawei has made something special with the Mate X. It’s made sure that this foldable phone goes beyond the gimmick, packing in some serious camera tech and making sure both variants of the device have a reason to exist.



Huawei Mate X

The troubles Samsung has run into bringing the Galaxy Fold to market provide Huawei with another opportunity to stake out an early claim for the best foldable phone — assuming it doesn't face further delays as well. Based on our first impressions of the Mate X, Huawei’s foldable is the one we’re most excited about. Now we just need Huawei to sell this stunner in the States. (Insert praying hands emoji here.)

