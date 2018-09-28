See the Entire Pixel 3 XL In Early Hands-on Video

I don’t know how they do it, but these Russian guys keep getting units of the next Google phones. This time, YouTuber Rozetked recorded a new hands-on video of the notch attached to a phone otherwise known as the Pixel 3 XL:

Some impression highlights:

The back is very nice. It looks outstanding. Feels like glass.

It has metallic sides.

The notch is gigantic and looks horrendous.

Not much has changed in the overall form factor compare to the Pixel 2 XL, but the screen is “significantly bigger.”

Another bad point: the Pixel 2 XL lens doesn’t protrude from the its backplane, like the 3 XL. This makes the 3 XL wobble when you place it on its back on a desk while the 2XL stays flat against it.

The haptic feedback is very nice, at the same level of the iPhones.

The wireless charging works nicely.

He claims the Pixel 3XL camera seems is better than the Note 9 and the iPhone XS.

Rozetked then goes on to talk about the device that every Pixel fan is waiting for, a fabled device called the new “Google Pixel Ultra.” He goes on to say that this phone may have “the most beautiful, edge-to-edge” screen and Google may blow us all away… or not. He believes that his theory may be true, but if not, that’s ok, he’s happy either way.

Which makes me wonder: Do these Russian guys with production units of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have access to this magical Ultra beast? Perhaps they don’t want to spoil the surprise? Maybe they are just looking for clicks and subscribes?

Well, they got mine now.