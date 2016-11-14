7 Reasons Roku Ultra Beats Apple TV

Roku Ultra vs. Apple TV

The Apple TV ($150) has an innovative remote control with sophisticated Siri search, and soon a companion TV app will let you access all your shows from one place. Compared with the Roku Ultra ($130), though, that's about all Apple's set-top box has going for it. The Roku Ultra is not only cheaper, but offers better picture quality, more shows to watch and better methods of finding those programs. Here's a closer look at how the Roku Ultra outshines the Apple TV.

Tom's Take: How the Roku Ultra Beats Apple TV