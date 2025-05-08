Walmart just launched a new Onn 4K Plus streaming stick — and it's cheaper than Roku

Walmart's got another trick up its sleeve in devising one of the best streaming devices with the discovery of a product page for a new Onn 4K Plus.

9To5Google caught the updated listing, showing Walmart's new streaming box with a price of just $29. That's a huge discount over the Onn 4K Pro that launched last year at $49, and even flies in the face of the newly-debuted Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which comes in at $39.

Walmart has yet to officially announce the product, so details are sparse at the moment. But with its leveraging of Google TV, the device could serve as a new value pick in the face of Chromecast's departure from the market.

Picking up where the Chromecast left off

(Image credit: Walmart)

The product listing for Walmart's new Onn 4K Plus does give us deeper insight into the device's makeup, highlighting its Google TV operating system and 2GB of RAM. It's also set to have Google Assistant support, owing to its OS, which should give it a leg up in all things search and smart home functionality.

If accurate, the pricing is also a major win for Walmart. As stated already, it's cheaper than Roku's newest Streaming Stick Plus and even beats out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (though, that is on sale for the same price of $29 at the time of writing).

Unlike the new Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the Onn 4K Plus will also have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, according to the product listing, making it an even better deal at a $10 discount. The device's W-Fi capabilities are still TBD at the moment, but it will probably support Wi-Fi 6 for some extra performance with other Google smart home devices.

The Onn 4K Plus could prove a major win for fans of streaming devices who aren't out buying one of the best TVs each year, as it slots in perfectly into the budget space left in the wake of Google Chromecast's departure.

An official release for the Onn 4K Plus is still pending Walmart's official announcement, but the product details do indicate a 2025 launch window. We'll need to get the Onn 4K Plus in for testing before we can make any final judgments on Walmart's new device, but its competitive pricing and purported specs make it one serious new entry in the market.