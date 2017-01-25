Best Samsung Gear VR Games
Best Samsung Gear VR Games
Amazing, insane, goofy, immersive, trippy — these are just a few of the adjectives we'd use to describe the virtual-reality experience you get with the Samsung Gear VR. The $99 Gear VR makes you feel like you're physically in an imaginary world. It's a brand-new frontier for games that offers a level of immersion that gamers had previously only experienced in fevered dreams. If you've ever imagined having the power to move things with your mind or piloting a tricked-out spaceship with just a tilt of your head, then you're in the right place. There's even a multiplayer game, so your friends can join in on the fun.Here are the best games that the Gear VR and the Oculus store have to offer.
CoLab - Trial Rooms - (Free)
Congratulations! You've been picked to star on CoLab, the world's first reality show. But not so fast -- instead of showing off your sparkling personality, you're going to have to make your way through level after level of brain-teasing puzzles. Don't worry, you'll have the sarcastic voice of the show host to guide you through safely -- maybe.Headset only.
Minecraft Gear VR - ($6.99)
Mojang's critically acclaimed block builder has made its way to virtual reality, which means you can explore the world you created. Will you build a sprawling empire or get up close and personal with the Creepers? Whatever you decide, the VR version of the title has all the features of previous editions, including Creative and Survival modes. And if the experience gets too intense, you can switch from first-person to theater mode, so it looks like you're playing on a big screen. Gamepad required.
Arcade (Beta) - Free
Gamers nostalgic for the arcades of the '80 and '90's can scratch that itch in the Oculus Arcade. After choosing among the three partners — Midway, Sega and Namco Bandai — you'll be transported to a virtual arcade complete with old-school cabinets. Classic titles such as Gauntlet, Joust, Streets of Rage, Galaga, Sonic the Hedgehog and Altered Beast are waiting to take you back to the good-old days of 8- and 16-bit graphics. Gamepad required.
Hereos of the Seven Seas - ($4.99)
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me! Packed full of swashbuckling adventures, Heroes of the Seven Seas pits you against the navy, rival pirates and terrifying sea monsters as you quest to find the legendary Seven Sea Artifacts. But you'll need more than luck and dashing good looks to prevail; upgrade your ship to stay ahead of your foes as you search for hidden booty. Gamepad required
Drift - ($15.00)
In most first-person shooters, you fire bullets; in Drift, you are the bullet. You zip around a virtual world, avoiding obstacles as you try and reach your target. The game's visuals are colorful and distinct, though you won't have much time to admire the view as you hurtle through space. We've only had a little hands-on time with Drift, but from what we can see, this bullet simulator is on the mark. Headset only.
Social Trivia - (Free)
Hoping to play up the social atmosphere of virtual reality, Oculus has launched Social Trivia. Up to five people can go head to head, attempting to answer the most questions correctly. Spanning a number of categories, including music, sports, history and tech, it's a great way to interact with friends in far-off places or to make some new ones. Gamepad optional.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - ($9.99)
One of the first multiplayer VR games, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes places you into a room with a procedurally generated time bomb. It's up to your friends in the real world, who can't see the bomb, to give you directions so you can defuse the bomb before time runs out. In a race against time, are your friendships and communication skills strong enough to survive? Headset only.
Cabbage Harvest - ($.99)
Cabbage Harvest is like Minesweeper meets Harvest Moon. As a cabbage farmer, it's your job to plant and bring in the crop, and of course, collect the resulting cash. But watch out, your mortal enemy, Bernie the Worm, can be hiding in any of those leafy vegetables ready to strike and ruin your crops, planting season and bottom line. Headset only
Anshar Wars 2 - ($14.99)
If you're looking for fast-paced first-person shooter action experience through the cockpit of a fighter ship in space, then you've come to the right place. The fight against the vicious Nergal continues, and it's up to you to repel wave after wave of enemy ships in Anshar Wars 2. Utilizing a totally hands-free control scheme, players can control their ship by a quick tilt of the head while firing off a myriad of weapons. It's not Star Wars, but we'll definitely take it. Gamepad optional.
Hitman Go: VR Edition - ($7.99)
It's like chess, but in a miniature dollhouse with assassinations. Hitman Go is the latest mobile title to make the jump to VR. In this game, you'll be guiding Agent 47 one space at a time toward a designated target in the diorama-style board. Along the way, you'll have to avoid patrolling guards — distracting them by throwing things, hiding behind objects in the scene or donning a disguise. It's a tense game of cat and mouse in which the tables can turn at any time. Gamepad optional.
405 Road Rage - (Free)
Tend to get a little testy behind the wheel? Release some of that pented-up aggression during 405 Road Rage, an endless traffic racer where you can side swipe, bum and ram your way into a more peaceful state of mind before you hit the road. If you really want to blow off some steam, you can shoot a rocket or two.Gamepad optional.
Bazaar - ($9.99)
For all those times you wanted to ride Carpet from Disney's Aladdin, there's Bazaar. Tasked with collecting stolen relics, you'll be navigating a magic carpet with your eyes. And if you get lost, just look to the skies and plot your course using the constellations. And if that wasn't cool enough, you'll be traipsing through a pastel-colored labyrinth, all while avoiding various booby traps, sea cobras and crocodiles. Headset only
Tomb of the Golems – ($4.99)
In Tomb of the Golems, you play as Sydney, who, along with cute monkey pal Luca, is searching for her brother in a large, ancient Egyptian sanctuary located under the ruins. Armed with a magic wand, you engage in combat with temple guardians, ghosts and golems. The combat is gripping, and the puzzle solving is a delight. You’ll have fun traipsing through all six levels, trying to achieve the best possible completion score. Headset optional; gamepad required.
Deer Hunter VR – ($4.99)
Deer Hunter VR is a classic bar and arcade game that can now be played in the comfort of your own home. Instead of waiting for the animals to pop up, you now have to actively stalk your prey before firing, all while on the lookout for bears and wolves defending their territory. The home version includes many locales, from the Pacific Northwest to the central African savanna. Plus, you have your choice of guns, ranging from a sniper rifle to an automatic machine gun (which sounds like overkill for a hunt, but if it works, it works). Headset required.
Lost Cities – ($4.99)
Lost Cities is a fun tabletop card game where your goal is to lead a successful expedition and make more profit than your opponent. You begin the game by placing a tile in one of the gaming sections, thus starting you off in debt. Turn a profit by putting appropriately colored tiles into that section. You can employ strategies such as wagering and discarding to turn even more profit. You can practice against an AI or test your skills against online players. Headset required.
The Biumbis – ($2.99)
In this trippy VR game, you play as a Biumbi, a race of ridiculously cute creatures working to contain a dark spirit that was accidentally released into the world. Reminiscent of endless-runner games, The Biumbis allows you to use your head to steer your character through several levels while avoiding hazards, taking down enemies and collecting sacred fruits. The graphics are adorably cartoonish and further add to the lightheartedness of the game. Headset required.
Disc League – ($4.99)
Imagine having the ability to play laser tag, but with Tron-like discs. This is the gameplay you can expect from Disc League, a fun and fast-paced competitive game where you can play against opponents either locally or online. You are armed with a disc that you can either toss at your opponents to defeat them or use to defend yourself from their own disc-based attacks. You can use curved shots, ricochet your disc off walls and even recall your disc back to you. With these capabilities, the strategizing is endless. Headset required; gamepad optional.
Duo – ($8.99)
A fun throwback to classic brick-breaker games, Duo allows you to turn your hands into giant paddles as you send a ball careening toward various objects in order to smash the bricks. Duo offers 60 fun levels, as well as various power-ups that can either enhance your paddles or cripple your gameplay. Headset required.
Super Island God – ($19.99)
Get in touch with your inner deity with Super Island God, a quirky game where you are cast in the role of a god of a civilization. Use your giant hands to help your people perform their jobs or create buildings. Conversely, you can play more sadistically and punish your followers by casting negative miracles. The levels comprise six islands, each replete with Easter eggs and special coins that can be used to unlock different types of hands. Headset required.
SpaceDragon – ($14.99)
SpaceDragon is a psychedelic game where you control a pair of neon dragons that are ravaging solar systems and devouring planets. The planets have their own defenses (because no one wants their world to be devoured by day-glow mythical creatures), so you’ll work to destroy defense shields and shoot down warships. Space travel is smooth, thanks to the responsive touchpad controls, and the graphics are stunning. Headset required.
HordeZ – ($14.99)
HordeZ casts you in the role of a mercenary trying to thwart a demon apocalypse and save the last remnants of humanity. The graphics and tight spaces help to capture the eerie vibe of exploring a demon-infested plane. You have access to various weapons, including handguns, katanas and grenades. And if you don’t feel like carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, you can partner up with a friend in multiplayer mode. The game offers eight fast-paced and exciting levels, as well as five difficulty levels that really allow you to show off your skills. Headset required.
Skylight – (Free)
In this turn-based strategy game, you command a starfleet working to take down rival squadrons. Choose among several spaceships, select your orders for your crew, and then stand in the middle of the holographic projection and watch your strategies get carried out. You can play against either an AI or an online opponent. The advantage of Skylight’s online play is that you can select commands and play against opponents even if they are not currently online. Note that you can unlock the full game for $4.99. Headset required; gamepad optional.
City Avenger – ($2.99)
If you’ve ever entertained fantasies of being an evil version of the Punisher, City Avenger is right up your alley. In this shooter, you arm up and avenge your fellow criminals via the use of various weapons. Battle against teams of SWAT officers working to gun you down either on foot, in cars or riding helicopters. The gamepad controls are intuitive, and the game doesn’t require heavy amounts of movement. Headset required.
Fat City – ($14.99)
In Fat City, you play the head of a team of robbers working to pull off impressive heists around New York City. You can plan your robberies meticulously, from figuring out how to enter the building to avoiding cop cars, to planning an effective escape route. The game comprises 60 levels and will test your brainpower and street smarts. The graphics are simplistic, with the field looking a bit Pac-Man-esque, but they complement the game’s strategic style. Headset required.
Great Header – (Free)
In this free soccer simulator, you’ll be using your head — literally. As soccer balls come flying at your face, you’ll use your head to smack the ball toward one of the several orange targets. Each target is assigned a point value, and your goal (no pun intended) is to attain the highest possible score. The aiming controls are easy to get the hang of, and the game provides hours of fun — if you don’t mind doing some headbanging. Headset required.
Looking For More VR Fun?
Got a VR headset and are looking for some fun games to play? Check our guides for the best games for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Or check out our favorite apps for the Samsung Gear VR.