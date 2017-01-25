Best Samsung Gear VR Games

Amazing, insane, goofy, immersive, trippy — these are just a few of the adjectives we'd use to describe the virtual-reality experience you get with the Samsung Gear VR. The $99 Gear VR makes you feel like you're physically in an imaginary world. It's a brand-new frontier for games that offers a level of immersion that gamers had previously only experienced in fevered dreams. If you've ever imagined having the power to move things with your mind or piloting a tricked-out spaceship with just a tilt of your head, then you're in the right place. There's even a multiplayer game, so your friends can join in on the fun.Here are the best games that the Gear VR and the Oculus store have to offer.