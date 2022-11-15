Horizon Call of the Mountain confirmed for PS VR2 launch — here’s what we know

PlayStation VR2 is available for pre-order now , and it will definitely launch with at least one first-party game on February 22, 2023.

Guerrilla Games (opens in new tab) announced today that its PS VR2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a launch title for the next-generation virtual reality headset. The game immerses you in the world of the acclaimed Horizon series as Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior looking for redemption.

Some press outlets have already had hands-on experience with the game and the reviews have been positive. It was designed from the ground up in PS VR2 and has been praised as a good showcase of the headset’s features such as haptic feedback. Its use of the PS VR2 feature set is why it’s one of the seven PS VR2 games we are the most excited about .

Horizon Call of the Mountain can be pre-ordered now from the PlayStation store for $59.99 / £59.99/ €‎69.99 / AU$109.95. There is even a Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 bundle that includes the VR headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers and the Horizon Call of the Moutain PS VR2 game. It is also available for pre-order now for $599.99 / £569.99 / €‎649.99 / AU$959.95 and launches on February 22, 2023

PS VR2: Other anticipated launch titles

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Aside from Horizon Call of the Mountain, there are a couple of other titles we are expecting to be available on launch day that already have our attention.

The one making the most news right now is probably No Man’s Sky, which was also recently confirmed as a launch title for PS VR2. This edition of the popular space exploration action-adventure game is expected to get a graphics and performance boost from the PS VR2 and will be available to anyone who owns the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Aside from No Man’s Sky, the other headliner has to be Resident Evil Village. The console version of the game was a masterpiece, and the PS VR2 trailer looks terrifying. The PS VR2 edition promises the entire single-player campaign — not just a demo or slice of the game. Resident Evil Village should be a big win for the PS VR2 right out of the gate.

Hopefully, we get more big names coming to the platform as we approach the February 22, 2023 launch date. In the meantime, make sure you check our PS VR2 hub for all the latest news and updates on Sony’s new virtual reality headset.