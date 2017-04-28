Best Apps for Toddlers

These Dozen Apps Can Entertain Your Toddler

There are thousands of great child-friendly apps available for iOS and Android, but finding software that's appropriate for toddlers can be a challenge. Children ages 1 to 3 can't read and are still developing their language skills, while many have limited hand-eye coordination. However, with the right apps, youngsters can improve their vocabulary, learn about the world around them, or at least stay calm while their parents are trying to eat at a restaurant. (Just be aware that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents severely limit their toddlers' screen time, which includes TV, tablets, smartphones and computers.)

Here are 12 apps simple enough for 18-month-olds and above to use, but entertaining enough to keep them occupied.