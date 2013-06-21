20 Awesome Point and Click Desktop Games

ScummVM

First up isn't so much a game, as an engine that lets you play loads of point-and-click classics. Originally conceived as a virtual machine that lets modern gamers play LucasArts adventure games, ScummVM has come along in leaps and bounds. Not only can you relive classics like The Secret of Monkey Island and Loom, but dozens of other adventure games like Simon the Sorcerer, Broken Sword and The Legend of Kyrandia from defunct companies like Sierra On-Line, Trilobyte and Westwood Studios. If you want to spend a weekend on the best of point and click classics, ScummVM is pretty much the only thing better than an old 386.

Verdict: A tried and true way to bring back that 20th century magic, ScummVM makes dusting off those old game boxes worthwhile.

Score: 5/5