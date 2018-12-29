The 17 Best Hard Games for the Masochists Among Us

God of War (Give Me God of War)

God of War isn't inherently hard, but when I cranked this baby up to Give Me God of War mode (where you cannot change difficulty midgame), it's easily the best hard game I've ever played in my life. Taking a ton of inspiration from Dark Souls, God of War envelops you in brand-new mechanics that offer tight and intense action, but with a fair delivery.

Essentially, you could beat this whole game without leveling up if you wanted to, so if you die, that's on you. The hardest part, however, was getting past the steep learning curve in the beginning of the game. I died about 10 times on every enemy encounter before I fully mastered the game's mechanics. It's perfect for anyone waiting on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to come around, and that's not to mention that you'll be in for one hell of a narrative journey. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Sony