Polaroid OneStep 2

Rating: 2.5/5

The Polaroid OneStep 2 Viewfinder i-Type camera derives its style from the instant cameras of old, but it has a modern twist. Available in either a white or a graphite case, the OneStep 2 is literally point-and-shoot, augmented by a powerful auto flash (which you can disable by pressing it at the same time as the shutter button) and an enhanced optical viewfinder alongside a 106mm fixed-focus optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic lens.

The lithium-ion battery lasts about 60 days on a single charge. The camera also has a self-timer, tripod mount and slide-based exposure adjustment.

The print itself is a generous 3.1-inch square. You have to load the film just right, or the LED lights will not show all the shots as available. After each shot, the film emerges from the camera covered with a thin film shield, and as you remove the picture, the covering snaps back into the camera body.

The film, which Polaroid recommends you store in the fridge before using, takes much longer to develop than Fujifilm Instax stock, which goes from blank to image in as little as 90 seconds. The OneStep image takes between 10 and 15 minutes to fully form on paper, and you must keep the picture face down, shielding it from the light as it cooks.

That creates two problems: You can't readily see if the picture came out the way you liked, and if you're outdoors or moving around, keeping the photo still and face down for that long is a challenge. The color film also costs more than the Instax boxes and contains only eight shots versus 10 for Instax, for a cost of $2 per shot.

While some images from the OneStep showed deep color and a respectable amount of detail, it was harder to get a good-quality shot from the Polaroid camera than from its competitors.

Photo type/size: Color or black and white i-Type film or Polaroid 600 film (3.1-inch square) | Size: 5.9 x 4.3 x 3.7 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Battery: Lithium-ion battery, 1,300 mAh (included)

