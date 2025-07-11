This ring light will have you posting like Selena Gomez — today is your last chance to grab for 45% off in the Amazon Prime Day deals
This has been the light of the day
It's hard to believe that the Amazon Prime Day deals are coming to an end already, but on the final day of the sales event, the deals just keep getting better and better! Like this Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch ring light that has just hit its lowest ever price.
I tested the ring light last month and truthfully, my selfies have never looked so good. The Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light is currently at Amazon for $12 — its lowest ever price! This is a massive 45% slash from the usual $21 price tag, and if you love a good Instagram moment, this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.
Woah, what a deal this is. This already budget ring light has seen a huge 45% price reduction just in time for the final day of Amazon Prime Day deals. And although it is a budget lighting solution, its performance is anything but. There are 10 levels of brightness settings to suit any natural lighting situation, and on top of that there are 5 color settings to choose from. When I tell you this is the best ring light to get to elevate your social media game, I'm not kidding.
While this is probably the most basic you can get when it comes to ring lights, the easy no fuss set up makes it one of the best out there in my opinion. The Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch ring light is absolutely essential for anyone who wants to get better selfies for social media, because let's face it, we're all a little vain sometimes.
Even after reviewing the light, I've carried on using this ring light to improve my clarity in online video calls. It's amazing what better lighting can do, and it honestly makes me look far more polished and professional.
The light has a color rendering index rating of 97+. This rating is measured on a scale of 0-100 and a higher value indicates objects and subjects appearing more closely to their real world color.
Having been disappointed with the performance of small ring lights in the past, I was pleasantly surprised when this The Neewer basics light gave me some of the best selfie results I have ever got.
The lighting settings are extremely easy to cycle through with just the click of a few buttons to decrease or increase brightness and change color temperature. The control is also built-in to the USB cable so there's no need to worry about misplacing it while setting up.
At just $12, this 45% off deal is utter madness, I seriously can't believe it. The performance of this light is one is expect from a far more expensive model, so it's not a deal to be passed on.
Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals
- shop all last-minute Prime Day deals
- Skechers: deals from $11
- Lego sale: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Amazon Haul: deals from $5
- New Balance sale: up to 50% off
- Garmin: deals from $169
- Grills: deals from $89
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health, and has her own bookish newsletter, Ashley’s Reading Nook.She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but finding the best way to listen to new music releases is essential for Ashley, so discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best.When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good fantasy novel or out hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.