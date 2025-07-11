This ring light will have you posting like Selena Gomez — today is your last chance to grab for 45% off in the Amazon Prime Day deals

It's hard to believe that the Amazon Prime Day deals are coming to an end already, but on the final day of the sales event, the deals just keep getting better and better! Like this Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch ring light that has just hit its lowest ever price.

I tested the ring light last month and truthfully, my selfies have never looked so good. The Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light is currently at Amazon for $12 — its lowest ever price! This is a massive 45% slash from the usual $21 price tag, and if you love a good Instagram moment, this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light: was $21 now $12 at Amazon Woah, what a deal this is. This already budget ring light has seen a huge 45% price reduction just in time for the final day of Amazon Prime Day deals. And although it is a budget lighting solution, its performance is anything but. There are 10 levels of brightness settings to suit any natural lighting situation, and on top of that there are 5 color settings to choose from. When I tell you this is the best ring light to get to elevate your social media game, I'm not kidding.

While this is probably the most basic you can get when it comes to ring lights, the easy no fuss set up makes it one of the best out there in my opinion. The Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch ring light is absolutely essential for anyone who wants to get better selfies for social media, because let's face it, we're all a little vain sometimes.

Even after reviewing the light, I've carried on using this ring light to improve my clarity in online video calls. It's amazing what better lighting can do, and it honestly makes me look far more polished and professional.

The light has a color rendering index rating of 97+. This rating is measured on a scale of 0-100 and a higher value indicates objects and subjects appearing more closely to their real world color.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Having been disappointed with the performance of small ring lights in the past, I was pleasantly surprised when this The Neewer basics light gave me some of the best selfie results I have ever got.

The lighting settings are extremely easy to cycle through with just the click of a few buttons to decrease or increase brightness and change color temperature. The control is also built-in to the USB cable so there's no need to worry about misplacing it while setting up.

At just $12, this 45% off deal is utter madness, I seriously can't believe it. The performance of this light is one is expect from a far more expensive model, so it's not a deal to be passed on.

