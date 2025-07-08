I’m a photographer and if my partner doesn’t gift me this discounted Lego 3-in-1 camera set, does she really love me?

It's day one of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, and that means some welcome and massive discounts on our favorite cameras — from drones and instant cameras to action cams. If you're a photographer who feels proud to show it by displaying camera-related statement pieces around the house, I've found a great deal for you.

Lego sets are usually discounted for Prime Day and this year's no different. The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set is currently 20% off at Amazon U.S. and 22% off at Amazon U.K. So if you're a photographer, or you know someone who is, this would make the perfect gift! Trust me when I say I'll be very kindly asking my partner to gift it to me.

U.S. deal Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set (U.S.): was $19 now $15 at Amazon The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set includes three vintage cameras. There are 261 total pieces for you to assemble, and the set even comes with two toy film rolls! It'll make for a great statement piece, and photographers will truly appreciate it as a gift.

The 3-in-1 Retro Camera set includes three vintage models: a film camera, a camcorder, and a TV. The set, in total, includes 261 pieces, so it shouldn't take too long to build the three models from scratch — perfect for a chill Saturday evening, right? You can then display it on your coffee table or your work desk to let everyone know that you are a photographer who's also a little whimsical!

What's even better is that the toy film camera has a moving lens, buttons, loadable film and a strap. The video camera has a screen that can be popped out, just like on a regular camcorder, and the TV has an antenna. Kids can build it too as long as they're 8 years old or older.

Even at its retail price, this 3-in-1 Retro Camera set is a great deal, but Prime Day sales have brought its price down to just $15 in the U.S. and £13 in the U.K. At this price, there really isn't an excuse to grab yourself a set.

If you want to check out more killer deals, don't forget to tune into our Amazon Prime Day live blog, and check out the freebies you can score this week!