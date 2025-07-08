I’m a photographer and if my partner doesn’t gift me this discounted Lego 3-in-1 camera set, does she really love me?
It's 20% off right now, so there's really no excuse
It's day one of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, and that means some welcome and massive discounts on our favorite cameras — from drones and instant cameras to action cams. If you're a photographer who feels proud to show it by displaying camera-related statement pieces around the house, I've found a great deal for you.
Lego sets are usually discounted for Prime Day and this year's no different. The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set is currently 20% off at Amazon U.S. and 22% off at Amazon U.K. So if you're a photographer, or you know someone who is, this would make the perfect gift! Trust me when I say I'll be very kindly asking my partner to gift it to me.
The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set includes three vintage cameras. There are 261 total pieces for you to assemble, and the set even comes with two toy film rolls! It'll make for a great statement piece, and photographers will truly appreciate it as a gift.
In the U.K., where I will be kindly asking my partner to buy it, the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera set is discounted by 22%, bringing its price down to just £13!
The 3-in-1 Retro Camera set includes three vintage models: a film camera, a camcorder, and a TV. The set, in total, includes 261 pieces, so it shouldn't take too long to build the three models from scratch — perfect for a chill Saturday evening, right? You can then display it on your coffee table or your work desk to let everyone know that you are a photographer who's also a little whimsical!
What's even better is that the toy film camera has a moving lens, buttons, loadable film and a strap. The video camera has a screen that can be popped out, just like on a regular camcorder, and the TV has an antenna. Kids can build it too as long as they're 8 years old or older.
Even at its retail price, this 3-in-1 Retro Camera set is a great deal, but Prime Day sales have brought its price down to just $15 in the U.S. and £13 in the U.K. At this price, there really isn't an excuse to grab yourself a set.
If you want to check out more killer deals, don't forget to tune into our Amazon Prime Day live blog, and check out the freebies you can score this week!
Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide.
